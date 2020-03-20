शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
बंदरों ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पर अफरातफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 03:27 PM IST
कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन का हाल
कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वाराणसी के कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर बृहस्पतिवार को बंदरों को पकड़ने पहुंची नगर निगम की टीम को बंदरों ने घेर लिया। पिंजरे में 5 से 6 बंदरों को बंद करने के बाद 30 से 40 की संख्या में बंदर पहुंच गए। इस दौरान रेल यात्रियों ने अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

varanasi news varanasi cantt monkey patching cantt railway station

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

