अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   sonebhadra school headmaster eat poison leave suicide note

सोनभद्र में प्रधानाध्यापक ने जहर खाकर दी जान, सुसाइड नोट में बताया कारण

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,सोनभद्र Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:10 PM IST
sonebhadra school headmaster eat poison leave suicide note
बीईओ समेत चार के खिलाफ उकसाने का केस - फोटो : demo
सोनभद्र जिले के अरंगी जूनियर हाईस्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक  ने बुधवार को जहर खाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। मौके से सुसाइड नोट मिला। उसमें उन्होंने तत्कालीन बीईओ चोपन सुनील सिंह, एनपीआरसी मनीष श्रीवास्तव, शिक्षिका श्वेता गुप्ता और हेमलता को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार बताया है। पुलिस ने चारों के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज कर लिया। 

 मूल रूप से चुनार मिर्जापुर निवासी अवध बली((54) अरंगी जूनियर हाईस्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक थे। पुलिस के मुताबिक अरंगी में तैनात शिक्षिका श्वेता गुप्ता कई-कई दिन अनुपस्थित रहकर छुट्टी मंजूर करने का दबाव बना रही थीं। खंड शिक्षाधिकारी और अन्य भी इसके लिए दबाव बनाते थे।

पिछले दिनों भी छुट्टी मंजूर करने का दबाव बनाया गया था। उन्होंने इंकार किया तो दो दिन पूर्व उन पर श्वेता ने ऑनलाइन छेड़छाड़ का मुकदमा दर्ज करा दिया था। परिवार वालों के मुताबिक तभी से वह परेशान चल रहे थे।

बुधवार को अवध बली ने रेणुकापार कड़िया विद्यालय जाने वाले रास्ते पर सुबह करीब 10 बजे जहर खा लिया। ग्रामीणों ने जानकारी पुलिस को दी। उन्हें परियोजना अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

खबर लगते ही परिवार के सदस्य और अन्य लोग अस्पताल पहुंच गए। अवध बली की जेब से सुसाइड नोट भी मिला। परिवार वालों ने सुसाइड नोट में बताए गए आरोपियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग करते हुए शव उठाने से रोक दिया।

RELATED

पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की, तब शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया। पुलिस के मुताबिक जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। मृतक की पत्नी नीलम सिंह की तहरीर पर ओबरा थाने में तत्कालीन खंड शिक्षाधिकारी (वर्तमान तैनाती घोरावल) सुनील सिंह, मनीष श्रीवास्तव, शिक्षिका श्वेता गुप्ता और हेमलता के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया। 
sonbhadra news suicide news suicide note

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

changes in units of samajwadi party.
Lucknow

निकाय चुनाव में हार पर गिरी गाज, सपा ने मेरठ-अलीगढ़ के नगर अध्यक्ष बदले

यूपी के निकाय चुनाव में करारी हार की गाज मेरठ व अलीगढ़ के महानगर अध्यक्षों पर गिरी है। उन्हें हटा दिया गया है।

7 फरवरी 2018

Two student fails to give board exam as they didnot get admit cards
Shahjahanpur

प्रवेश पत्र नहीं मिलने से दो और छात्र परीक्षा से वंचित

7 फरवरी 2018

Rani Sati temple constructed at Sendhwa fort activists protest over glorification of social evil
Madhya Pradesh

ऐतिहासिक सेंधवा किले में सती मंदिर बनने का विरोध, हजारों लोगों की आस्था से जोड़ा मामला

7 फरवरी 2018

Chhattisgarh High Court directs for abortion minor gangrape victim delivers baby
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने दिए गर्भपात के निर्देश, नाबालिग गैंगरेप पीड़िता की डिलीवरी हुई

7 फरवरी 2018

Opposition raise SMHS attack in assembly of jammu and kashmir
Jammu

J&K: विपक्ष ने विधानसभा में उठाया पाक आतंकी को भगा ले जाने का मामला

7 फरवरी 2018

police arrested couple for killed daughter
Agra

बेटी के हत्यारे मां-बाप को MP पुलिस ने एटा में पकड़ा, ऐसे लगा सुराग

7 फरवरी 2018

electric equipment damage on rise due to fluctuation
Shahjahanpur

वोल्टेज घटने-बढ़ने से फ्यूज हो रहे ट्यूब लाइट और बल्ब

7 फरवरी 2018

Peacock died in mathura accidentally
Agra

मथुरा में संकट में राष्ट्रीय पक्षी, दो माह में मर चुके 15 से अधिक मोर

7 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan government cut financial power of sarpanch
Jaipur

9891 सरपंचों की 'जेब' पर सरकार ने लगाई सेंध

7 फरवरी 2018

No computer found in central library by CCIM team
Pilibhit

सीसीआईएम टीम को सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी में नहीं मिले कंप्यूटर

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: संगीत की इस महफिल को देख वाह-वाह कर उठेंगे आप

सोमवार को BHU के संगीत एवं मंच कला संकाय में पूर्व आचार्यों की याद में चार दिवसीय संगीत समारोह का शुभारंभ किया गया। कार्यक्रम के पहले दिन पद्मविभूषण गिरिजा देवी की याद में स्थानीय कलाकारों के साथ-साथ बाहर से आए कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुतियां दीं।

7 फरवरी 2018

fire in railway godown of alipur uttar pradesh 3:01

रेलवे गोदाम में लगी भयंकर आग, लाखों का माल हुआ खाक

7 फरवरी 2018

INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS SATYAGRAHA AGITATION AGAINST BJP IN VARANASI 1:15

‘मोदी की बीजेपी’ के खिलाफ सत्याग्रह करेगी ‘राहुल की कांग्रेस’

7 फरवरी 2018

Police baton charge youths for taking out 'Tiranga Yatra' 1:46

यूपी के इस शहर में निकली तिरंगा यात्रा पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

3 फरवरी 2018

8 YEAR OLD GIRL KILLED AFTER HIT BY A TRACTOR DURING HUMAN CHAIN PROGRAME IN VARANASI 1:33

वाराणसी में मानव श्रंखला में शामिल होने आई बच्ची की हादसे में मौत

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Girl student died in road accident in sonbhadra
Varanasi

सोनभद्रः मानव श्रृंखला में भाग लेने आई छात्रा को ट्रैक्टर ने कुचला

2 फरवरी 2018

ADG varanasi zone visit uttar pradesh border
Varanasi

एडीजी वाराणसी जोन ने यूपी-एमपी बार्डर का जाना हाल

15 नवंबर 2017

couple died after his car hit truck in sonebhadra
Varanasi

सोनभद्रः मवेशी को बचाने के चक्कर में ट्रक से भिड़ी कार, दंपति की मौत

14 नवंबर 2017

Pregnant Woman Gives Birth While On The Road in sonebhadra
Varanasi

प्रसव पीड़ा से कराह रही गर्भवती को अस्पताल से लौटाया, सड़क पर जन्मा बच्चा

13 नवंबर 2017

Two death to fever in Sonbhadra
City and States Archives

सोनभद्र में अज्ञात बुखार से दो की मौत, एक सप्ताह में पांच की मौत से लोगों में दहशत

30 अक्टूबर 2017

blade and objectionable item caught from sonebhadra district jail
Varanasi

सोनभद्र के जिला जेल में मिला ब्लेड और चिलम, जेलर की नौकरी खतरे में

1 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.