भदोही में ट्रक की टक्कर से ऑटो सवार पिता-पुत्र की मौत, 10 गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 09:08 PM IST
son and father in road accident at bhadohi
मानिकपुर में ट्रक की चपेट में आया सवारियों से भरा ऑटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भदोही-बाबतपुर मार्ग पर मानिकपुर गांव के समीप सोमवार को ट्रक और ऑटो की टक्कर में ऑटो में सवार मुरली दलित (45)व उसके पुत्र विजय (3) की मौत हो गई, जबकि 10 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। ऑटो चालक सहित चार लोगों को वाराणसी रेफर किया गया है। हादसे के बाद ट्रक लेकर भाग रहा चालक ट्रक को चौरी बाजार में छोड़ कर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में ले लिया। 

भदोही जिले के चौरी थानाक्षेत्र के अनेगपुर निवासी सर्वेश दुबे अपने ऑटो में सवारियां लेकर चौरी बाजार से भदोही जा रहा था। ऑटो मानिकपुर गांव के पास पहुंचा कि ट्रक ने सामने से टक्कर मार दी जिससे ऑटो पलट गया। घटनास्थल पर चीख-पुकार मच गई।

ग्रामीणों ने मदद कर घायलों को ऑटो से बाहर निकाला। हादसे में भदोही कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जाहिदपुर निवासी मुरली दलित की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि चालक सर्वेश दुबे (42), बलिया निवासी शिव (30), ज्ञानपुर क्षेत्र के गोपपुर गांव निवासी धीरज गौड़, मकनपुर निवासी अन्नू (15), नेहा (12), पार्वती (35), जौनपुर की नगीना देवी (50), चौरी बाजार की नेहा बरनवाल (18), जाहिदपुर निवासी मुरली का बेटा विजय और कुकरौठी की रहने वाली प्रभावती देवी (45) समेत 11 लोग घायल हो गए।


घायलों को 108 एंबुलेंस से भदोही के महाराजा बलवंत सिंह अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। वहां इलाज के दौरान मुरली के तीन वर्षीय पुत्र विजय ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। घायलों में चालक सहित चार लोगों को वाराणसी रेफर कर दिया गया। उधर सूचना पाकर सीओ औराई पवन कुमार घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए। 
road accident truck accident varanasi news bhadohi news

