प्रधानमंत्री को रिक्शा चालक ने बेटी की शादी पर भेजा निमंत्रण, पीएम मोदी ने दिया जवाब

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के एक पत्र ने रिक्शा चलाक के घर में खुशी का माहौल ला दिया है। दरअसल, पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के डोमरी गांव में एक रिक्शा चालक ने अपनी बेटी की शादी का न्योता भेजा था। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें बधाई संदेश भेजा है।डोमरी गांव प्रधानमंत्री के सांसद आदर्श गांव के रूप में चयनित है। मंगल की बेटी की शादी 12 फरवरी को थी। ऐसे में मंगल की पत्नी रेनू ने कहा कि, हम प्रधानमंत्री से मिलकर अपनी समस्याएं बताना चाहते हैं। हालांकि, इस बारे में कोई जानकारी मिल पाई है कि पीएम मोदी मंगल केवट के परिवार से मिलेंगे या नहीं।

Varanasi: Mangal Kewat,a ricksaw puller was sent a congratulatory letter by PM Modi on his daughter's wedding.He says,"we invited PM to my daughter's wedding&on Feb 8 we received a letter from him. PM is coming here on Feb 16,we want to meet him&share our problems with him"(15.2) pic.twitter.com/rh7qezXnht