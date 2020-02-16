शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Rickshaw driver Mangal Kewat invite daughter wedding pm modi reply congratulates message in varanasi

प्रधानमंत्री को रिक्शा चालक ने बेटी की शादी पर भेजा निमंत्रण, पीएम मोदी ने दिया जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 01:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी ने भेजा बधाई संदेश।
पीएम मोदी ने भेजा बधाई संदेश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के एक पत्र ने रिक्शा चलाक के घर में खुशी का माहौल ला दिया है। दरअसल, पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के डोमरी गांव में एक रिक्शा चालक ने अपनी बेटी की शादी का न्योता भेजा था। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें बधाई संदेश भेजा है।
विज्ञापन
डोमरी गांव प्रधानमंत्री के सांसद आदर्श गांव के रूप में चयनित है। मंगल की बेटी की शादी 12 फरवरी को थी। ऐसे में मंगल की पत्नी रेनू ने कहा कि, हम प्रधानमंत्री से मिलकर अपनी समस्याएं बताना चाहते हैं। हालांकि, इस बारे में कोई जानकारी मिल पाई है कि पीएम मोदी मंगल केवट के परिवार से मिलेंगे या नहीं।
 

 

विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

यमनः सऊदी अरब ने अपना विमान गिराए जाने के बदले में की एयर स्ट्राइक, 31 लोगों की मौत

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: सिद्धार्थ ने अपने रास्ते से ऐसे हटाए ये पांच कंटेस्टेंट्स, फिर हासिल की ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: सिद्धार्थ ने अपने रास्ते से ऐसे हटाए ये पांच कंटेस्टेंट्स, फिर हासिल की ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans
Tech Diary

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea के रोज 2GB डाटा वाले प्लान

15 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

क्या 31 मार्च के बाद BS4 गाड़ियों को डीलर बेच पाएंगे? क्या है इनका भविष्य? 12 सवालों में जाने सबकुछ

15 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो जीतने के बाद सिद्धार्थ ने दिया पहला इंटरव्यू, आसिम के बारे में बोल दी ये बात

16 फरवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो जीतने के बाद सिद्धार्थ ने दिया पहला इंटरव्यू, आसिम के बारे में बोल दी ये बात

16 फरवरी 2020

24 फरवरी को भारत आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

गुजरात में तीन घंटे बिताएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप, प्रति मिनट का खर्च 55 लाख रुपये 

15 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
mangal kewat pm modi pm modi reply congratulates congratulates message
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो जीतने के बाद सिद्धार्थ ने दिया पहला इंटरव्यू, आसिम के बारे में बोल दी ये बात

16 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल मुख्यमंत्री पद का शपथ समारोह
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने फिर संभाली दिल्ली की कमान, बोले- पीएम का आशीर्वाद चाहता हूं

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' जीतते ही बोले सिद्धार्थ- 'मैं यहां किसी को हराने नहीं, बल्कि खुद को जिताने आया था'

16 फरवरी 2020

Santokh, Shehnaz and Sidharth
Television

फिनाले खत्म होते ही मेकर्स पर भड़के शहनाज के पिता, बोले- 'सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को जिताने के लिए...'

16 फरवरी 2020

Aarti Singh, Krishna Abhishek
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आरती पर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की सच्चाई आई सामने, भाई कृष्णा ने कहा- 'वो फ्लो-फ्लो में कुछ ज्यादा ही बोल गई'

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टोक्यो में जापानी जहाज पर मौजूद भारतीय नागरिक सोनाली ठक्कर
India News

कोरोनावायरस: एक पिता की पीएम से गुहार, कहा- जहाज में मौजूद बेटी अभी 'संक्रमित' नहीं, उसे बुला लें

16 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: विजेता बनते ही शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को किया Kiss, क्या घर के बाहर भी रहेगा ऐसा रिश्ता

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: सिद्धार्थ ने अपने रास्ते से ऐसे हटाए ये पांच कंटेस्टेंट्स, फिर हासिल की ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

बिग बॉस 13 विजेता: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: इन पांच वजहों से सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला बने शो के विजेता, जीती इतनी बड़ी रकम

16 फरवरी 2020

बांदा पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

नौजवानों पर फोकस होगा योगी सरकार का चौथा बजट, रिक्त पद भरने पर ध्यान

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

शपथग्रहण के साथ दिल्ली के सीएम बने केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया समेत इन्होंने भी ली 'विकास' की शपथ

दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सीएम पद की शपथ ली। इनके साथ-साथ मनीष सिसोदिया, मनीष सिसोदिया,सत्येंद्र जैन, गोपाल राय, कैलाश गहलोत, इमरान हुसैन और राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने भी शपथग्रहण किया।

16 फरवरी 2020

न्यूज अपडेट 3:15

16 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुने अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

16 फरवरी 2020

सीएए 1:46

CAA को लेकर दिग्विजय सिंह का हमला बोले- धर्म के आधार पर लोगों को बांटने की कोशिश

16 फरवरी 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:03

रेलवे ट्रैक पार कर रहे युवक की लोगों ने ऐसे बचाई जान, मुंबई के बाइकुला रेलवे स्टेशन का मामला

16 फरवरी 2020

बुलेटिन 6:25

पीएम मोदी का वाराणसी दौरा, काशी के लोगों को देंगे सौगात समेत बड़ी खबरें

16 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

ट्रायल के बाद खड़ी ट्रेन।
Varanasi

तीन ज्योतिर्लिंग को जोड़ने वाली महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में बुक करा सकेंगे टूर पैकेज, ये है ऑफर

तीन ज्योतिर्लिंग को जोड़ने वाली महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में टूर पैकेज को हरी झंडी मिल गई। इंदौर से काशी के बीच में स्पेशल टूर पैकेज आईआरसीटीसी ने जारी किया...

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
युवक को लेकर जाती पुलिस।
Varanasi

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को सपा नेता के बेटे ने दिखाया काला झंडा, हिरासत में

16 फरवरी 2020

यही ऑटो से ट्रक से टकराया।
Varanasi

दर्दनाक हादसा! ट्रक से टकराया टेंपो, तीन लोगों की मौके पर मौत और तीन घायल

16 फरवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी आज महाकाल एक्सप्रेस समेत 12 सौ करोड़ की काशीवासियों को देंगे सौगात

16 फरवरी 2020

बनारस।
Varanasi

#नए_यूपी_की_नई_काशी ट्विटर पर कर रहा ट्रेंड, जानें क्या है वजह

16 फरवरी 2020

सुसाइड करने वालों की फाइल फोटो
Varanasi

23 दिन से परिवार कर रहा था सुसाइड की तैयारी, अलग-अलग सुसाइड नोट में खुलासा

14 फरवरी 2020

अस्पताल के बाहर धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं।
Varanasi

सीएमओ की बर्खास्तगी पर अड़े निर्भया के दादा, कहा- निलंबन नहीं हुआ तो करेंगे आत्मदाह

13 फरवरी 2020

रमाकांत यादव।
Varanasi

रमाकांत यादव ने बताया जान को खतरा, पूर्वांचल के बदमाश कर रहे रेकी

14 फरवरी 2020

32 officials of Purvanchal employees guilty of corruption in Gorakhpur
Bhadohi

यूपी: पूर्वांचल के 32 अधिकारी कर्मचारी भ्रष्टाचार के दोषी, होगी कार्रवाई

15 फरवरी 2020

चेतन और उसका परिवार (फाइल फोटो)
Uttar Pradesh

'हैलो पुलिस, मैंने बच्चों और पत्नी को जान से मार दिया है, अब आत्महत्या करने जा रहा हूं'

14 फरवरी 2020

Related

बलिया सीएमओ ने निर्भया के बाबा के पूछा
Varanasi

यूपी: निर्भया के बाबा से सीएमओ ने मांगी माफी, की थी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी

14 फरवरी 2020

PM Modi
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी की सभा में जुटेंगे 50 हजार लोग, प्रदेश की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा का करेंगे अनावरण

14 फरवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी आजमगढ़ पहुंचीं
Varanasi

संविधान के खिलाफ काम कर रहीं सरकारें, जहां भी जुल्म होगा वहां हम जरूर पहुंचेंगेः प्रियंका गांधी

12 फरवरी 2020

लंका से रविन्द्रपुरी में किनारे की गुमटियों को हटवाया जा रहा
Varanasi

पीएम-सीएम की मंशा पर पानी फेर रहे अधिकारी, योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में बरत रहे लापरवाही

15 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस।
Uttar Pradesh

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में लखनऊ से महंगा है प्रयागराज का किराया, जानें कितने देने होंगे पैसे

14 फरवरी 2020

बच्चों संग वाहन में सवार सीएम
Varanasi

पिछड़े इलाकों में शिक्षा की अलख जगाएगी शिक्षा एक्सप्रेस, सीएम ने किया शुभारंभ

15 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited