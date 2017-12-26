बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी से और गहरा हुआ पीएम मोदी का नाता, बनारस में कई बड़ी परियोजनाओं को लगे पंख
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Prime minister narendra modi fast relation with varanasi
{"_id":"5a41465f4f1c1b96368b6b5b","slug":"prime-minister-narendra-modi-fast-relation-with-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:15 AM IST
2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद बातौर सासंद काशी से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जो नाता जुड़ा, उसे गुजरते साल 2017 ने एक नई ऊंचाई दी। यह साल भाजपा की उपलब्धियों से कहीं अधिक इसलिए जाना जाएगा कि पीएम मोदी के भरोसे को काशी ने पूरी शिद्दत से कायम रखा। आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a4100594f1c1bcf6d8b617f","slug":"shivling-found-in-excavation-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS- \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u0947\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0927\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 '\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a40c3be4f1c1b0b788b4c8d","slug":"himachal-cm-jairam-thakur-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u090f \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a410c5b4f1c1b35338b4bb4","slug":"in-new-year-2018-horoscope-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a413f664f1c1b156b8be5b5","slug":"141514225510-azamgarh-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a413f684f1c1bcd6d8b619d","slug":"41514225512-azamgarh-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0907\u0936\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a413f644f1c1b686a8bbdc1","slug":"71514225508-mau-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!