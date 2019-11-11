शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   man killed by Elephant herd attack in babhani sonbhadra

सोनभद्र में हाथियों का तांडव, एक युवक को कुचलकर उतारा मौत के घाट और दर्जनों घर ढहाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 11:03 AM IST
विलाप करते परिजन।
विलाप करते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के सोनभद जिले में हाथियों के झुंड ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। हाथियों ने एक युवक को कुचलकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और वन विभाग की टीम ने हाथियों को वहां से भगाया।
विज्ञापन
सोनभद्र के बभनी थाना क्षेत्र के डूमरहर गांव में रविवार की रात हाथियों ने एक युवक को कुचलकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया, वहीं दो लोग घायल हो गए। हाथियों ने युवक को कुचलकर मारा वहीं कई लोगों के घर भी ढहा दिए। ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रशासन और वन विभाग के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया।

Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: जानें किन राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा नवंबर महीने का यह हफ्ता

11 नवंबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

11 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

अयोध्या फैसलाः कासगंज में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने पर कार्रवाई, युवक गिरफ्तार

11 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
2020 में शनि
Predictions

Astrology 2020: इन तीन राशियों पर से दूर हो जाएगा शनि का प्रकोप

10 नवंबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

11 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

मीडिया को एटिट्यूड दिखाने के बाद बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुईं रानू मंडल, लोगों ने कहा- 'भीख मांगते हुए ही...'

10 नवंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal
ranu mondal
Bollywood

मीडिया को एटिट्यूड दिखाने के बाद बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुईं रानू मंडल, लोगों ने कहा- 'भीख मांगते हुए ही...'

10 नवंबर 2019

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
sonbhadra news sonbhadra elephant attack elephant herd
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-नरेंद्र मोदी-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सरकार बनाने की कवायद तेज, उद्धव से मिलने 'मातोश्री' पहुंचे राउत

11 नवंबर 2019

abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

अंबानी की पार्टी में पहुंचे सितारे, शाहरुख-ऐश्वर्या से लेकर शाहिद तक रॉयल लुक में आए नजर

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

12 साल तक श्रीदेवी से एकतरफा प्यार करते रहे थे बोनी, लव स्टोरी सुना फफक-फफक कर रोए

11 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसले के बाद पाकिस्तान से माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, भारतीय हिंदू-मुस्लिम ने दिया करारा जवाब

11 नवंबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या में बड़ा खुलासा, बेटे के दोस्त को लेकर सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तहसीन पूनावाला
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: एक हफ्ते में ही बेघर हुए तहसीन पूनावाला, अयोध्या फैसलेे से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन!

11 नवंबर 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के 12 दिन बाद सामने आया था ये रिश्तेदार, बोनी कपूर पर लगाए थे ऐसे-ऐसे आरोप

11 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट: शिवसेना के सांसद ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कांग्रेस करेगी बैठक

11 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अयोध्या फैसला : आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डालने पर देश में 90 गिरफ्तार, अकेले यूपी में 77 हिरासत में

11 नवंबर 2019

t n seshan
India News

पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त शेषन का जुमला था, मैं नाश्ते में राजनेताओं को खाता हूं

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर कोलकाता और गया समेत तीन उड़ानें निरस्त, तीन विलंबित

वाराणसी के लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर रविवार को एयरपोर्ट पर आने वाली तीन उड़ानों को निरस्त कर दिया गया और तीन उड़ान विलंबित रहे। उड़ानों के निरस्त होने से पहले ही इसकी सूचना यात्रियों को एयलाइंस द्वारा दे दी गई थी...

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सेना भर्ती की सांकेतिक फोटो
Varanasi

सेना भर्ती परीक्षाः इन तारीखों पर ध्यान दें, नहीं तो बेकार जाएगी मेहनत

10 नवंबर 2019

जस्टिस अशोक भूषण
Mirzapur

अयोध्या फैसलाः मां विंध्यवासिनी धाम में न्यायमूर्ति अशोक भूषण की अटूट आस्था

10 नवंबर 2019

dev deepawali
Varanasi

शहर के होटल में रूम फुल, नाविक और गाड़ी वालों ने भी की ना

11 नवंबर 2019

facebook
Uttar Pradesh

आजमगढ़: फर्जी एकाउंट से फेसबुक पर डाली पोस्ट, पुलिस ने की आईडी ब्लॉक 

10 नवंबर 2019

varanasi ganga mahotsav
Varanasi

काशी गंगा महोत्सव में सजी संगीत की निशा

11 नवंबर 2019

dev deepawali
Varanasi

शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों को समर्पित होगी देव दीपावली

11 नवंबर 2019

बीमार मां की देखभाल करती बेटी
Uttar Pradesh

हे भगवान! कब पिघलेगा धरती के भगवान का दिल इलाज को तरस रहे मरीज

10 नवंबर 2019

ayodhya verdict varanasi
Varanasi

चाय की चुस्कियों पर चलती रही फैसले पर चर्चा

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

न्यायालयों में बढ़ते जा रहे हैं मुकदमे, संसाधन अपर्याप्त 

10 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र सियासी संकट | कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैठक, शिवसेना ने मीटिंग के लिए बुलाए विधायक

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने को लेकर जोड़तोड़ जारी है। सोमवार को जहां कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैठक है तो वहीं शिवसेना में भी बैठकों का दौर जारी है।

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन 3:09

नहीं रहे पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त टीएन शेषन,निष्पक्ष चुनावों के प्रबल समर्थक थे शेषन

11 नवंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:10

बांग्लादेश पर भारी पड़ा दीपक चाहर का 'छक्का', भारत ने 2-1 से जीती टी-20 सीरीज

10 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:49

राज्यपाल ने शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा, संजय राउत बोले-सीएम शिवसेना का होगा

10 नवंबर 2019

संजय निरुपम 1:15

संजय निरुपम का बड़ा बयान, कांग्रेस-NCP की सरकार एक कल्पना, शिवसेना का साथ होगा घातक

10 नवंबर 2019

Related

सेना भर्ती के छठवें दिन दौड़ लगाते गाजीपुर के युवक।
Ghazipur

सेना भर्तीः गाजीपुर के 4850 युवाओं ने दिखाया दमखम, दौड़ में इतने अभ्यर्थी हुए सफल

6 नवंबर 2019

varanasi dev dipawali
Varanasi

देव दीपावली के लिए सजी काशी

11 नवंबर 2019

सीबीआई।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी में दीनानाथ झुलझुनवाला की फैक्ट्री और आवास पर सीबीआई का छापा, ये है मामला

5 नवंबर 2019

ayodhya varanasi
Varanasi

अभी तैनात रहेगी फोर्स, जारी रहेगी मानीटरिंग

11 नवंबर 2019

One killed, five injured in road accident
Varanasi

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत, पांच घायल

11 नवंबर 2019

varanasi
Varanasi

गांधर्व महोत्सव में सुर, लय, ताल की लयकारी

11 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited