बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करवाचौथ पर चांद सा दिखने के लिए हर जतन कर रहीं महिलाएं, ब्यूटी पार्लर में उपलब्ध हैं कई पैकेज
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 06:27 PM IST
करवाचौथ का चांद दिखने में भले ही अभी कुछ दिन बाकी है, लेकिन तैयारियां हफ्ते भर पहले से जारी हैं। हों भी क्यों न, आखिर यह ऐसा दिन होता है जिस दिन हर महिला शादी के दिन जैसा ही खूबसूरत दिखना चाहती है, तो इसके लिए तैयारी तो पहले से ही करनी पड़ेगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bd06c43bdec22693032fd25","slug":"karwa-chauth-2018-women-start-preparation-for-beauty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.