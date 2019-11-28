शहर चुनें

चंदौली: रोड पर चलते-चलते चालक ने खोया नियत्रंण, नहर में पलटी कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंदौली Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 06:50 PM IST
नहर में पलटी कार।
नहर में पलटी कार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के चंदौली जिले में एक कार नहर में पलट गई। इसका बाद तुरंत मौके पर स्थानीय लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। जहां ड्राइवर को गाड़ी से निकालकर अस्पताल भेज दिया।
जिले के शहाबगंज से ईलिया की ओर जा रही इंडिका कार का ड्राइवर अचानक नियंत्रिण खो बैठा और कलानी गांव के पास नहर में कार पलट गई। इसमें ड्राइवर को हल्की चोटें आई हैं। ग्रामीणों ने उसे अस्पताल भेज दिया और कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

सोनभद्र में प्रताड़ना से तंग महिला बेटी संग कुएं में कूदी, दोनों की मौत

सिंगरौली कोतवाली के सासन चौकी अंतर्गत हर्रहवा गांव के वैश्य परिवार कि 23 वर्षीय नवविवाहिता ने अपने कलेजे के टुकड़े सहित कूएं में कूद कर अपनी जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली। आनन फानन में परिवार के लोगों ने कांटा रस्सी के जरिए मृतका का शव कुएं से निकाला ।

28 नवंबर 2019

बीएचयू
Varanasi

डॉ. फिरोज के जरिए मुस्लिमों में संस्कृत की पैठ बनाएगा आरएसएस

28 नवंबर 2019

अजय कुमार लल्लू(फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर: भूमि-अधिग्रहण को लेकर किसानों के आंदोलन की आवाज बुलंद करने पहुंचे प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

28 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद भीड़
Varanasi

हौसलाबुलंद चोरों ने सर्राफा की दुकान को बनाया निशाना, 25 लाख से अधिक का माल साफ

28 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

जौनपुर में 15 हज़ार के इनामी बदमाश को लोगों ने दौड़ाकर पकड़ा, चोरी करने की नीयत से घुसा था घर में

28 नवंबर 2019

मतदाताओं को मनाते प्रत्याशी व समर्थक
Varanasi

विद्यापीठ छात्रसंघ चुनाव: 45.65 फीसद मतदान,पिछले साल की तुलना में 14 फीसदी कम वोटिंग 

28 नवंबर 2019

demo
Varanasi

टोल प्लाजा पर फास्टैग का स्टॉक खत्म, निराश लौट रहे लोग

28 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

बाबा विश्वनाथ कॉरिडोर की तर्ज बनेगा मां विंध्यवासिनी धाम कॉरिडोर, गठित होगा विंध्य विकास बोर्ड 

28 नवंबर 2019

हंसराज विश्वकर्मा व विद्यासागर राय
Varanasi

पिछला फार्मूला रिपीट, हंसराज विश्वकर्मा दोबारा बने भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष, विद्यासागर राय महानगर अध्यक्ष 

28 नवंबर 2019

basketball
Varanasi

काशी के एक और लाल ने बढ़ाया मान, करेंगे भारतीय टीम की अगुवाई

28 नवंबर 2019

