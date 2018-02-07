अपना शहर चुनें

IIT BHU में डायरेक्टर पद की रेस शुरू, इस बार लागू हुआ यह नया नियम 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:42 PM IST
IIT BHU starts application on director post
आईआईटी बीएचयू में डायरेक्टर पद की रेस शुरू हो गई है। सरकार ने आवेदन नियमों में बदलाव किया है। पहली बार आवेदक को संस्थान द्वारा सत्यापित इस प्रमाण में बताना होगा कि उस पर किसी प्रकार का विजिलेंस केस नहीं है।

आवेदकों को 28 फरवरी तक मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय को अपना आवेदन भेजना है। मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी के मुताबिक, पांच सालों के लिए आईआईटी बीएचयू के डायरेक्टर पद के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं।

आवेदकों का चयन मंत्रालय की गठित सर्च सलेक्शन कमेटी द्वारा किया जाएगा। इसके बाद चयनित नामों की सूची राष्ट्रपति को भेजी जाएगी। राष्ट्रपति ही उन नामों में से एक नाम का चयन करेंगे। डायरेक्टर पद पांच साल के कांट्रेक्ट पर आधारित होगा।

चयनित आवेदक 70 साल की आयु सीमा तक सेवाएं दे सकता है। वर्तमान में आईआईटी बीएचयू के डायरेक्टर प्रो. राजीव संगल का कार्यकाल अप्रैल में समाप्त हो जाएगा। सूत्रों की मानें तो बीएचयू से भी तकरीबन छह प्रोफेसर ने आवेदन किया है। 
