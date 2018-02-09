अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   IIT BHU in top twenty in worldwide competition

IIT BHU को मिल सकता है हल्ट पुरस्कार, टॉप-20 में शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 05:34 PM IST
IIT BHU in top twenty in worldwide competition
आईआईटी बीएचयू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संयुक्त राष्ट्र और क्लिंटन फाउंडेशन द्वारा समर्थन प्राप्त हल्ट पुरस्कार के लिए विश्व स्तर पर होने वाली प्रतिस्पर्धा में आईआईटी बीएचयू को टॉप-20 में जगह मिली है। इसके अलावा राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर शामिल संस्थानों में भी आईआईटी बीएचयू को सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना गया है।

सिविल इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के छात्र पार्थ शर्मा ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आईआईटी खड़गपुर, दिल्ली, आईआईएम सहित कई संस्थाएं शामिल हुई थी। हल्ट पुरस्कार हार्वर्ड, कार्नेगी, मेलॉन आदि विश्व की शीर्ष संस्थानों में आयोजित किया गया है और शीर्ष 20 परिसर निदेशकों में आईआईटी बीएचयू को चुना गया था।

यह विश्व का सबसे बड़ा छात्र उद्यमी कार्यक्रम हैं। आईआईटी बीएचयू की टीम ने मालवीय सेंटर फार इनोवेशन के चेयरमैन प्रो. पीके मिश्रा के निर्देशन में यह सफलता मिली। अंतिम आयोजन से पहले पिचिंग राउंड एवं सूचनात्मक सत्र, विचारधारा सत्र, व्यापार मॉडल सत्र, गति सलाह सत्र का आयोजन किया गया।

RELATED

अंतिम आयोजन 11 नवंबर 2017 को आयोजित किया गया था जिसमें 10 टीमों की अंतिम राउंड के लिए योग्यता थी। छात्र मामलों के अधिष्ठाता प्रो.बीरेंद्र नाथ मिश्र ने इसके लिए आईआईटी बीएचयू की टीम की सराहना की। 
iit bhu bhu hult prize worldwide competition

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

अपना पद देखकर ब्यानबाजी करे करुण: हजारी लाल
Una

अपना पद देखकर ब्यानबाजी करे करुण: हजारी लाल

अपना पद देखकर ब्यानबाजी करे करुण: हजारी लाल

9 फरवरी 2018

पानी की पाइपें लीक, लोग परेशान
Una

पानी की पाइपें लीक, लोग परेशान

9 फरवरी 2018

English paper opened in place of Hindi hardoi
Kanpur

यहां तो हद ही हो गई! हिंदी की जगह खोला अंग्रेजी का पेपर, केंद्र व्यवस्थापक गिरफ्तार

9 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

Student died in road accident in jaunpur
Varanasi

छात्र को विधायक की गाड़ी ने कुचला, बेटा चला रहा था गाड़ी

9 फरवरी 2018

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

9 फरवरी 2018

Increasing patient in hospital in changing season
Varanasi

बदलते मौसम में बढ़ रही बीमारियां, बचने के लिए इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

9 फरवरी 2018

The heritage of the lakes city Rajasthan is in danger, know why
Jaipur

खतरे में विरासत: झील का नजारा दिखाने के नाम पर हो रहा खिलवाड़

9 फरवरी 2018

Order of Vigilance inquiry against bjp Mayor of North Delhi municipal Corporation
Delhi NCR

मुश्किल में भाजपा मेयर, LG ने जारी किए विजिलेंस जांच के आदेश, जानिए क्या है मामला

9 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
Kanpur

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

ड्रॉइंग बनाने पर महिला टीचर ने मारा थप्पड़, छात्रा की चली गई जान

बलिया के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में एक महिला टीचर के थप्पड़ से एक चौथी क्लास की छात्रा की मौत हो गई। छात्रा के घरवालों की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

9 फरवरी 2018

CLASSICAL MUSICAL PROGRAMME ORGANISED AT BHU IN VARANASI 3:07

शास्त्रीय संगीत के चाहने वालों को बीएचयू का ये खास शो जरूर खुश करेगा

9 फरवरी 2018

Germany couple got married by Hindu customs in varanasi 3:03

जर्मनी से आए इस परदेसी जोड़े ने काशी में रचाई देसी तरीके से शादी

9 फरवरी 2018

FOUR DAY LONG MUSICAL EVENT BEGINS IN BHU IN MEMORY OF GURUS 3:15

VIDEO: संगीत की इस महफिल को देख वाह-वाह कर उठेंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

fire in railway godown of alipur uttar pradesh 3:01

रेलवे गोदाम में लगी भयंकर आग, लाखों का माल हुआ खाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

IIT BHU starts application on director post
Varanasi

IIT BHU में डायरेक्टर पद की रेस शुरू, इस बार लागू हुआ यह नया नियम 

7 फरवरी 2018

now womens become professional Skills Ambassador
Varanasi

आईआईटी बीएचयू की खास पहल, अब महिलाएं बनेंगी प्रोफेशनल स्किल्स अंबेसडर

31 जनवरी 2018

iit bhu annual festival kashiyatra this year will be special
Varanasi

आईआईटी बीएचयू का सांस्कृतिक उत्सव 'काशीयात्रा' इस बार होगा बहुत खास

18 जनवरी 2018

Cyber ​​Attack Tactics plan will meake in goa
Varanasi

गोवा में बनेगी साइबर हमले से निपटने की रणनीति, सभी विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपति होंगे शामिल

10 दिसंबर 2017

iit bhu stdents and tata will do research
Varanasi

IIT BHU: टाटा मोटर्स के साथ मिलकर शोध करेंगे आईआईटियन

8 दिसंबर 2017

IIT BHU student get rs 1.39 crore offer from microsoft
Career Plus

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने दिया IIT BHU के छात्र को 1.39 करोड़ का सैलरी पैकेज

3 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.