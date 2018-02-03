अपना शहर चुनें

ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म की शूटिंग, पटना विश्वविद्यालय में तब्दील हुआ रामनगर किला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:47 PM IST
रितिक रोशन की शूटिंग स्थल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंची टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बनारस के रामनगर किले का स्वरूप सुपर 30 की शूटिंग के लिए शनिवार को बदला-बदला नजर आया। किले के एक हिस्से को पूरी तरह से पटना विश्वविद्यालय के रूप में तब्दील कर दिया गया है।

किले के पश्चिमी कार्यालय के बाहद ही पटना विश्वविद्यालय का बोर्ड बनकर तैयार हो चुका है। शनिवार को सुपर 30 की पूरी टीम ने रामनगर क्षेत्र का शूटिंग के लिए जायजा लिया। हालांकि ऋतिक रोशन के इंतजार में प्रशंसक रामनगर से लेकर कैंटोमेंट तक दौड़ लगाते रहे।

ऋतिक रोशन शनिवार को अहरौरा क्षेत्र में शूटिंग के लिए रवाना हो गए थे। रामनगर स्थित होटल के बाहर भी तड़के सुबह प्रशंसकों की भीड़ लगी रही लेकिन प्रशंसकों को अपने फेवरेट स्टार के दीदार नहीं हो सके। प्रशंसकों और भीड़ से बचने के लिए ऋतिक रोशन की टीम ने पूरे कार्यक्रम की जानकारी किसी से भी शेयर नहीं की है। 
गुप्त रखा गया शेड्यूल 
यूपी के इस शहर में निकली तिरंगा यात्रा पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

कासगंज में तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान भड़की हिंसा को लेकर हंगामा रुका नहीं था कि मऊ में इसी तिरंगा यात्रा को लेकर बवाल हुआ। यहां पुलिस पर आरोप लगे है उसने तिरंगा यात्रा निकाल रहे कुछ युवकों के साथ मारपीट की।

3 फरवरी 2018

8 YEAR OLD GIRL KILLED AFTER HIT BY A TRACTOR DURING HUMAN CHAIN PROGRAME IN VARANASI 1:33

वाराणसी में मानव श्रंखला में शामिल होने आई बच्ची की हादसे में मौत

2 फरवरी 2018

130 km human chain made for sanitation campaign in sonbhadra 3:02

VIDEO: स्वच्छता अभियान के लिए जब सड़क पर उतर आए तीन लाख लोग

2 फरवरी 2018

The opinion about annual budget of circ of the icai in varanasi 1:24

समझिए एक्सपर्ट्स से #Budget2018 में छिपे ये पेंच

2 फरवरी 2018

HOLY DIP GRAND GANGA AARTI AND WORSHIP AT GANGA GHATS IN VARANASI AFTER LUNAR ECLIPSE 3:20

चंद्र ग्रहण समाप्त होते ही गंगा नदी पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, किया स्नान-पूजा-दान

1 फरवरी 2018

