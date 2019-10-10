शहर चुनें

गुजरात के राज्यपाल ने किसानों की आय बढ़ाने का तरीका बताया, कहा- प्राकृतिक खेती पर दें जोर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 03:39 PM IST
कार्यक्रम में मौजूद गुजरात के राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत
कार्यक्रम में मौजूद गुजरात के राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुजरात के राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत वाराणसी पहुंचे। गुरुवार को उन्होंने बीएचयू वैदिक विज्ञान केंद्र की ओर से एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस व्याख्यान में वक्ताओं ने प्राकृतिक खेती पर जोर दिया।
बतौर मुख्य वक्ता गुजरात के राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने प्राकृतिक खेती पर बोलते हुए कहा कि किसानों को अधिक से अधिक इसी खेती का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। इसके प्रयोग से उनकी आय बढ़ेगी। आय बढ़ाने के लिए जरूरी है कि खेती में लागत घटाई जाए। यह प्राकृतिक खेती से संभव है। इससे फसलों की जड़ों को लाभ होता है।
gujrat varanasi bhu natural farming farmer income gujrat governor acharya dev vrat
