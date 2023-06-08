Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi News ›   Good News Relief to 59 thousand vehicle owners in Varanasi Traffic challan fine will end

Good News: वाराणसी के 59 हजार वाहन स्वामियों को राहत, चालान के जुर्माने का चक्कर होगा खत्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Thu, 08 Jun 2023 06:39 PM IST
सार

 परिवहन आयुक्त के आदेश के बाद जुर्माना नहीं भरने के चलते न्यायालय में लंबित सभी वाद को वाराणसी परिवहन विभाग सूचीबद्ध करने में जुटा है। विभाग वाराणसी के न्यायालय में वाहन चालान के जुर्माने के सभी वाद को समाप्त करने की पैरवी शुरू करेगा। 

Good News Relief to 59 thousand vehicle owners in Varanasi Traffic challan fine will end
चालान काटते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

गलत तरीके से वाहन चलाने के कारण जुर्माने की कार्रवाई में न्यायालय के चक्कर लगा रहे वाराणसी के 59 हजार वाहन चालकों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। परिवहन आयुक्त के आदेश के बाद जुर्माना नहीं भरने के चलते न्यायालय में लंबित सभी वाद को वाराणसी परिवहन विभाग सूचीबद्ध करने में जुटा है।



विभाग वाराणसी के न्यायालय में वाहन चालान के जुर्माने के सभी वाद को समाप्त करने की पैरवी शुरू करेगा। इसके साथ ही विभाग 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक के सभी चालान को वेबसाइट से भी डिलीट करेगा। 31 दिसंबर 2016 से 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक वाराणसी के 59 हजार 133 वाहनों के चालान किए गए हैं, जिनकी जुर्माना राशि विभाग में जमा नहीं हुई।


ऐसे में यह सभी मामले न्यायालय में सुनवाई के लिए भेज दिए गए हैं। इस समयावधि में करीब 11 हजार वाद लोक अदालत सहित अन्य न्यायालय में जुर्माने की कार्रवाई पर समाप्त भी हुए। मगर, अब भी करीब 45 हजार से ज्यादा वाहन चालान के मामले लंबित हैं और वाहन स्वामियों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बने हैं।
परिवहन आयुक्त चंद्रभूषण सिंह ने सभी संभागीय परिवहन अधिकारियों को आदेश जारी किया है कि किए गए सभी चालान, जिनके वाद न्यायालय में लंबित हैं। उनके समाप्त होने के बाद सूची के अनुसार ई पोर्टल से चालान डिलीट कर दिए जाएं।  आरटीओ प्रवर्तन उदयवीर सिंह ने कहा कि  शासन से आदेश के बाद जुर्माना वाले ऐसे वाहन जिनके वाद लंबित हैं, उनकी सूची तैयार कराई जा रही है। न्यायालय में वाद समाप्त होने के बाद पोर्टल से चालान डिलीट करने की कार्रवाई शुरू कराई जाएगी।

स्क्रैप सेंटर में पहुंच रहे हैं कबाड़ वाहन

Good News Relief to 59 thousand vehicle owners in Varanasi Traffic challan fine will end
कबाड़ वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
वाराणसी के बड़ा लालपुर में खुला पूर्वांचल के पहले स्क्रैप सेंटर में कबाड़ वाहन पहुंचने लगे हैं। 15 साल की आयु पूरी कर चुके अब 600 से ज्यादा वाहनों को यहां खड़ा कराया जा चुका है। वाराणसी में वर्ष 2012 से वाराणसी में एक लाख से ज्यादा वाहन कंडम घोषित किए गए हैं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा चार पहिया करीब 40 हजार वाहन हैं।

कबाड़ नीति के तहत कंडम वाहनों को 22 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम के हिसाब से जमा कराया जा रहा है। वाहन के मूल वजन का 65 फीसदी हिस्सा ही उसका वजन माना जा रहा है। यहां वाहन बेचने वालों को नए वाहन की खरीद पर पंजीयन में 10 फीसदी छूट का प्रमाणपत्र भी जारी किया जा रहा है।
