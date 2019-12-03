शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Gave fake goods to couple in mass wedding in bhadohi

भदोही: सामूहिक विवाह में दंपती को दे दिया नकली सामान, रिश्वत मांगने का भी लगाया आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भदोही Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 04:30 PM IST
दंपति दिखाता सामान।
दंपति दिखाता सामान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
भदोही जिले के ऊंज थाना के सुधवै गांव के एक दंपति को मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह में नकली सामान देने का मामला सामने आया। मंगलवार को दंपति ने ज्ञानपुर तहसील में हंगामा किया।
विज्ञापन
इसके बाद डीएम ने मुकदमा दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया है। दंपति ने बताया कि उनकी 14 नवंबर को शादी हुई थी। साथ ही आरोप है कि विवाह में पूरा सामान देने के लिए उससे रिश्वत मांगी है।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

देव आनंद को देखने के लिए छत से कूद जाती थीं लड़कियां, काला कोट पहनने पर लगाया गया था बैन

3 दिसंबर 2019

देव आनंद
देव आनंद
देव आनंद
देव आनंद
Bollywood

देव आनंद को देखने के लिए छत से कूद जाती थीं लड़कियां, काला कोट पहनने पर लगाया गया था बैन

3 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

90s के इन 14 फनी फोटोशूट्स को देख छूट जाएगी हंसी, पूछ बैठेंगे- ये क्या मजाक है भाई?

3 दिसंबर 2019

Photoshoots 90s
photoshoot
photoshootphotoshoot
photoshoot
Bollywood

90s के इन 14 फनी फोटोशूट्स को देख छूट जाएगी हंसी, पूछ बैठेंगे- ये क्या मजाक है भाई?

3 दिसंबर 2019

मिमी चक्रवर्ती
India News

दुष्कर्मी को सरेआम सड़क पर मार देने के पक्ष में हैं तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद

2 दिसंबर 2019

कई देशों में दुष्कर्म के लिए दी जाती है दर्दनाक सजा
India News

इन देशों में दुष्कर्म के ख्याल से भी कांप उठेगी रूह, सिर कलम से लेकर पत्थर मारने तक का है कानून

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः कौन है राकेश वर्मा, जो है पांच मौतों का जिम्मेदार

3 दिसंबर 2019

big decisions of himachal cabinet held in shimla on 02 december
Bilaspur

हिमाचल में खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, 3636 से अधिक पद भरे जाएंगे, जानिए कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

3 दिसंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
bhadohi news bhadohi mass wedding mass wedding
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला: अब शिक्षक बनने के लिए स्नातक में लाने होंगे 50 फीसदी अंक

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः कौन है राकेश वर्मा, जो है पांच मौतों का जिम्मेदार

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ghaziabad indirapuram man kills son daughter video calls friend say sorry suicides with wife manager
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गुलशन ने बेटा-बेटी की हत्या के बाद इन्हें वीडियो कॉल कर दिखाए शव, फिर सॉरी बोलकर...

3 दिसंबर 2019

Photoshoots 90s
Bollywood

90s के इन 14 फनी फोटोशूट्स को देख छूट जाएगी हंसी, पूछ बैठेंगे- ये क्या मजाक है भाई?

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केस
Delhi NCR

हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः फ्लैट के अंदर का नजारा देख हैरान पुलिस, लिखा था-हमारी तमन्ना है कि...

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

दो करोड़ के चक्कर में कारोबारी ने खत्म कर ली पूरी फैमिली, फ्लैट की दीवार पर चिपके मिले बाउंस चेक

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: दो बच्चों की हत्या कर पत्नी और मैनेजर के साथ आठवीं मंजिल से कूदा शख्स

3 दिसंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर के प्रभाव बिंदु और संबंधित मलबे क्षेत्र को दिखाती तस्वीर
World

NASA ने चंद्रमा की सतह पर ढूंढ निकाला चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम, जारी की तस्वीर

3 दिसंबर 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

स्कूटी हादसे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, फुटपाथ पर मिले कार या जिप्सी के टायरों की रगड़ के निशान

3 दिसंबर 2019

Konkona Sen Sharma
Bollywood

शादी से पहले गर्भवती हो गई थी ये अभिनेत्री, 5 साल बाद पति से हुईं अलग

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

चश्मा हटने पर खुली दूल्हे की पोल, दुल्हन ने किया रिश्ते से इनकार

मउ जिले के मधुबन थाना क्षेत्र के सिपाह इब्राहिमाबाद में शनिवार की रात आई बरात के स्वागत सत्कार के बाद मंगल में अमंगल की स्थिति तब उत्पन्न हो गई, जब सिंदूर दान की रस्म निभाई जा रही थी।

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बीएचयू
Varanasi

बीएचयू कार्यकारिणी करेगी फिरोज की किस्मत का फैसला

2 दिसंबर 2019

पहाड़ी से टकराई बस।
Varanasi

सोनभद्र में पहाड़ी से टकराई रोडवेज बस, बाल-बाल बचे यात्री

2 दिसंबर 2019

दुर्घटनास्थल का नजारा
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी: बोलेरो व मैजिक की टक्कर में मासूम की मौत

2 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर जुटी भीड़
Varanasi

भदोही में सब्जी विक्रेता की धारदार हथियार से हत्या

1 दिसंबर 2019

रोते-बिलखते परिजन
Varanasi

पुलिस से बचने के लिए युवक तालाब में कूदा, निकालने के बजाय वहीं छोड़ दिया, मौत

30 नवंबर 2019

स्वार के जीजीआईसी में बाबू के कार्यालय में शराब पीते हुए।
Varanasi

ज्यादा शराब पीने से युवक की मौत

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

वाराणसी में ट्रेलर चालक ने कार चालक को रौंदा, ट्रामा सेंटर में मौत

1 दिसंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे( फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

शिवसेना प्रमुख के खिलाफ परिवाद दाखिल करने के लिए दिया प्रार्थना पत्र, आज हो सकती है सुनवाई

29 नवंबर 2019

डॉ फिरोज खान का पत्र
Varanasi

मेरे लिए सौभाग्य की बात है कि मुझे महामना की बगिया में शिक्षण का अवसर मिला: डॉ. फिरोज

29 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

‘दबंग 3’ की नई मुन्नी वारिना हुसैन से खास मुलाकात

फिल्म 'दबंग 3' का गाना 'मुन्ना बदनाम हुआ' लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है। वारिना हुसैन का डांस भी लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। वारिना हुसैन को इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ी है। देखिए वारिना का खास इंटरव्यू।

3 दिसंबर 2019

एसबीआई 2:32

31 दिसंबर तक जरूर बदल लें एसबीआई के ग्राहक अपना ATM Debit कार्ड, बनवाएं EVM चिप वाला डेबिट कार्ड

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज 1:32

प्याज की माला पहनकर संसद पहुंचे 'आप' के सांसद, सरकार पर साधा निशाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 4:09

हिंदी में होते सुरक्षा निर्देश तो भोपाल गैस कांड में बच सकती थीं सैकड़ों जान

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज 3:22

अब तुर्की से आएगा प्याज, नासिक ही नहीं पूरे देश को रुला रहा प्याज

3 दिसंबर 2019

Related

क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में बस ने ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, हादसे में तीन महिलाओं की मौत, कई घायल

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रोफेसर डॉ. फिरोज खान
Varanasi

कला संकाय के संस्कृत विभाग की मेरिट में भी डॉ. फिरोज का नाम

29 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

जौनपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा, पिकअप ने स्कूटी सवार को रौंदा, मौत

1 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

मारपीट में चली गोली पीएससी जवान की मौत

29 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

जौनपुर की नाबालिग लड़की को एसटीएफ ने किया बरामद, अपहर्ता को भी अहमदाबाद से दबोचा

30 नवंबर 2019

डॉक्टर फिरोज खान
Varanasi

डॉ. फिरोज खान ने गुपचुप तरीके से दिया इंटरव्यू, शाम तक आ सकता है परिणाम

29 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited