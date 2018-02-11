अपना शहर चुनें

बनारसः भाजपा के पूर्व एमएलसी चुलबुल सिंह का निधन

Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:57 PM IST
Former BJP MLC chulbul singh passes away
चुलबुल सिंह की शवयात्रा में शामिल जनसमूह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के पूर्व एमएलसी उदयनाथ सिंह उर्फ चुलबुल सिंह (65)  का वाराणसी के एक निजी अस्पताल में रविवार की सुबह निधन हो गया। निधन की सूचना पर अस्पताल पर भीड़ एकत्र हो गई। उनके बड़े बेटे विधायक सुशील सिंह पिता का शव कपसेठी स्थित आवास पर ले गए। जहां कोहराम मच गया।

मणिकर्णिका घाट पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। मुखाग्नि उनके बड़े बेटे ने दी। पूर्व एमएलसी अपने पीछे दो बेटे और एक बेटी का भरा पूरा परिवार छोड़कर चले ग्रए। पूर्व एमएलसी के निधन की सूचना मिलते ही घर से लेकर घाट तक उनके शुभचिंतकों का तांता लगा रहा।

शोक में कपसेठी, कछवा रोड के स्थानीय बाजार बंद कर दिए गए। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिला कार्य समिति सदस्य रमेश सिंह के आवास पर शोकसभा की। इसमें दो मिनट का मौन रखकर पूर्व एमएलसी को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। पूर्व एमएलसी के पैतृक गांव चौबेपुर धौरहरा में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी।

बाजार के व्यवसायियों ने दुकानें बंद कर दी। घर से निकली शवयात्रा और घाट तक भाजपा विधायकों में रवींद्र जायसवाल, सौरभ श्रीवास्तव, अवधेश सिंह, सुरेंद्र नाथ सिंह, चेतनारायण सिंह, राजदेव सिंह, जिलाध्यक्ष हंसराज विश्वकर्मा, प्रभात सिंह आदि शामिल रहे।

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डा. महेंद्र नाथ प्रांडेय, संगठन महामंत्री रत्नाकर, शंकर गिरी, संजय भारद्वाज, अशोक चौरसिया, मनीष कपूर श्रद्धांजलि दी। छोटे बेटे पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष सुजीत सिंह के अनुसार 1998 से 2010 तक दो बार विधान परिषद से चुने गए थे। 
chulbul singh former bjp mlc bjp leader varanasi news

