शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   FIR registered against Shah Alam BSP MLA from Mubarakpur for allegedly sexually harassing a woman

बसपा विधायक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज, दुष्कर्म और जान से मार देने की धमकी का आरोप

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 04:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
FIR
FIR
ख़बर सुनें
बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बीएसपी) के मुबारकपुर से विधायक शाह आलम के खिलाफ एक एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। उनपर कथिततौर पर एक महिला से यौन उत्पीड़न और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप है।     
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Kapil who Firing in Shaheen Bagh has been fan of Mayawati, campaigned for BSP in UP elections
India News

शाहीन बाग में गोली चलाने वाला कपिल ‘बहनजी’ का फैन रहा है, यूपी चुनाव में किया था बसपा का प्रचार 

2 फरवरी 2020

Budget reaction,Budget Response
Lakhimpur Kheri

बजट से मध्यमवर्गीय और नौकरीपेशा वर्ग खुश

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

भाजपा सांसद और विधायक समेत आठ नेताओं के वारंट जारी, छह फरवरी को कोर्ट में होना पड़ेगा हाजिर

2 फरवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
General Budget: Political parties reject, BJP leaders say good
Shamli

राजनीतिक दलों ने नकारा, भाजपा नेताओं ने बताया अच्छा

2 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: कानूनी तिकड़म के बावजूद ज्यादा दिन जिंदा नहीं रहेंगे दरिंदे, चेहरे पर मौत का खौफ

2 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 5-0 से सीरीज जीतने उतरेगी विराट सेना, कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

2 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
केएल राहुल
श्रेयस अय्यर और मनीष पांडे
शिवम दुबे
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 5-0 से सीरीज जीतने उतरेगी विराट सेना, कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

2 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
bsp mla fir harassment women
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

crime360
Gorakhpur

पिता ने की जिस 'बेटी' की अंत्येष्टि, वो जिंदा दिखी तो छूकर बोले-मेरी है पर मेरे लिए मर चुकी है

2 फरवरी 2020

हिन्दू महा सभा के यूपी अध्यक्ष की हत्या
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा के अध्यक्ष की दिनदहाड़े हत्या, चार पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित, तीन को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 5th T20i Highlights: भारत ने आखिरी मैच भी जीता, सीरीज में की 5-0 से क्लीन स्वीप

2 फरवरी 2020

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा नेता की हत्या: ब्लैक स्पॉट पर प्रोफेशनल शूटरों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम, सिर में मारी कई गोली

2 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग पर संग्राम: सड़क खाली करवाने पहुंचे लोग, 50 हिरासत में, पुलिस बल तैनात

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पति ने पत्नी का सिर काटा
Lucknow

पत्नी का सिर काटा और चल दिया थाने की ओर, कहता रहा-‘सीता राम सीता’, वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

2 फरवरी 2020

karishma kapoor, anil ambani
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान के इस अभिनेता की मेहंदी सेरेमनी, करिश्मा-अंबानी सहित पहुंचीं कई हस्तियां

2 फरवरी 2020

Street Dancer 3D and Panga
Bollywood

वरुण की 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' और कंगना की 'पंगा' में से कौन पड़ा भारी, जानें नौवें दिन का कलेक्शन

2 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: कानूनी तिकड़म के बावजूद ज्यादा दिन जिंदा नहीं रहेंगे दरिंदे, चेहरे पर मौत का खौफ

2 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

शाहीन बाग पर बॉलीवुड निर्देशक भिड़े और कुणाल कामरा पर रवीना टंडन का बयान, पांच खबरें

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सड़क पर उतरे दुकानदार।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: दुकानों को तोड़ने पहुंची वीडीए टीम के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे दुकानदार

वाराणसी के लंका में अवैध दुकानों को तोड़ने पहुंची वाराणसी विकास प्राधिकरण(वीडीए) की टीम को दुकनदारों के विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। दुकानदार सड़क लामबंद हो गए और रोड को जाम कर दिया...

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
लाठी डंडे से लैस प्रदर्शनकारी
Varanasi

गाजीपुर में दो गांवों के बीच फिर से शुरू हो गया गुरिल्ला वॉर, पथराव होने से राजमार्ग जाम

2 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

CAA और NRC के विरोध में प्रदर्शन और पथराव करने के आरोप में छह गिरफ्तार

2 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

जौनपुरः पुलिस प्रताड़ना से युवक की मौत के मामले में सिपाही और होमगार्ड गिरफ्तार

2 फरवरी 2020

fansi
Varanasi

निर्भया के दादा का छलक दर्द कहा-लगता नहीं देख पाऊंगा दरिंदों को फांसी पर लटके

31 जनवरी 2020

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल
Varanasi

सोनभ्रदः अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में गिरी बोलेरो, आधा दर्जन घायल

2 फरवरी 2020

bank strike
Varanasi

बैंकों की जारी हड़ताल से पूर्वांचल में 2000 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित

2 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

वाराणसीः सर्किट हाउस में मजदूरों के विवाद में बेटे की जान बचाने में राजगीर मिस्त्री की हत्या

1 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में अशासकीय सहायता प्राप्त जूनियर हाईस्कूलों में नियुक्तियों में बड़े पैमाने पर गड़बड़ी

31 जनवरी 2020

demo
Varanasi

दहेज की बलि चढ़ी एक और बेटी, अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा

1 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बहन शमिता शेट्टी के जन्मदिन पर शिल्पा शेट्टी का दिखा हॉट अंदाज

शमिता शेट्टी के जन्मदिन के मौके पर शानदार रखी गई। इस दौरान शिल्पा शेट्टी अपने हॉट अंदाज में नजर आईं। माधवन भी शमिता के बर्थडे बैश में शामिल होने पहुंचे थे।

2 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:02

चीन के वुहान से 323 भारतीयों को लेकर विशेष विमान पहुंचा दिल्ली, केरल में मिला कोरोना का दूसरा मामला

2 फरवरी 2020

चाइनीज दुल्हन 2:13

कोरोनावायरस से भी नहीं डरा प्यार, चीन से भारत पहुंची दुल्हन, मंदसौर के सिद्धार्थ के साथ रचाई शादी

2 फरवरी 2020

गुजरात 1:21

गुजरात में फिर से लोक गायिका पर नोटों की बारिश, गीता रबारी पर बरसाए गए नोट

2 फरवरी 2020

budget 2020 tax slab education health sector women views about budget 3:07

बजट को लेकर महिलाओं की राय, किसी ने बताया उम्मीदों से लबालब तो कोई बोला साफ नीतियों का अभाव

2 फरवरी 2020

Related

मलबे से निकला गया बाबा विश्वनाथ का रजत सिंहासन
Varanasi

महंत आवास के मलबे से निकाला गया बाबा विश्वनाथ का रजत सिंहासन, कीमती सामान अभी भी मलबे में

1 फरवरी 2020

मिस एंड मिसेज बनारस-2020 प्रतियोगिता की घोषणा करते माडल
Varanasi

मिस बनारस प्रतियोगिता-2020 का पोस्टर लांच, ऑडिशन 29 मार्च को

1 फरवरी 2020

गंगा आरती के आयोजकों के साथ वहीदा रहमान
Varanasi

गाइड की ‘मिस नलिनी वहीदा रहमान’ पहुंची गंगा घाट, शामिल हुईं विश्वप्रसिद्ध आरती में

1 फरवरी 2020

सुहवल थाना के सरैया गांव के सामने दो गांवों के बीच हुए विवाद के दारैन सड़क पर खड़ा होकर पत्थरबाजी ?
Varanasi

प्रतिमा रखने के विवाद में दो गांव भिड़े, पथराव

2 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक चित्र
Varanasi

काश! बाइक चला रहे मामा-भांजा न करते मनमानी, पहना होता हेलमेट

31 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

वाराणसी में पासपोर्ट बनवाने आये अफगानी नागरिक को पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में, पूछताछ जारी

1 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited