'पद्मावत' की आग में तपा पूर्वांचल, फिल्म रिलीज करने पर दी जा रही धमकी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 07:52 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत का विरोध लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। 25 जनवरी को फिल्म रिलीज होनी है लेकिन रिलीज होने से पहले ही पूर्वांचल के राजपूत संगठनों द्वारा सिनेमाघरों में तोडफ़ोड़ किया जा रहा है। पूर्वांचल में फिल्म रिलीज करने पर अंजाम भुगतने की धमकी दी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
