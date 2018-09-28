शहर चुनें

जानिए पितृपक्ष में कौवों का महत्व, इनकी घट रही संख्या के पीछे यह है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 28 Sep 2018 04:23 PM IST
pitru paksha 2018
1 of 6
कौवों का सबसे अधिक महत्व पितृपक्ष में होता है, लेकिन कौवे देखने को नहीं मिल रहे हैं। कौवों की इस घटती संख्या को देखते हुए पर्यावरणविद भी चिंतित हैं। उनका कहना है कि वर्तमान में ही सरंक्षण को लेकर कोई उपाय नहीं किया गया तो यह भी विलुप्त हो जाएंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
pitru paksha 2018 dates pitru paksha shradh 2018 feeding crow
pitru paksha 2018
pitru paksha 2018
कौआ
कौआ
दाने के लिये जंग
pitru paksha 2018
