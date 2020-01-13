शहर चुनें

Varanasi

चाइनीज मांझे से बाइक सवार घायल

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 02:00 AM IST
चाइनीज मांझे से बाइक सवार घायल
-राहगीरों ने कराया अस्पताल में भर्ती
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
वाराणसी। चौकाघाट क्षेत्र में रविवार को चाइनीज मंझे से बाइक सवार युवक घायल हो गया। आसपास के लोगों ने घायल युवक को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। लोगों ने चाइनीज मांझे की बिक्री पर जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ आक्रोश जताया।
शिवपुर निवासी गोलू यादव 30 वर्ष दोपहर में चौकाघाट, ढेलवरिया स्थित अपने ससुराल से घर के लिए निकला। बाइक से जैसे ही चौकाघाट मार्ग पर पहुंचा कि चाइनीज मंझे की चपेट में आ गया। गर्दन में चाइनीज मांझा आकर फंस गया। गोलू को बहादुर आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पास के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सास चंदा देवी ने घायल दामाद को जिला अस्पताल पांडेयपुर में भर्ती कराया। इधर, बहादुर आदमी पार्टी के विशाल वर्मा, राजेंद्र गांधी, मोनू राय, सचिन शर्मा आदि ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग किया है कि चाइनीज मंझे के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई करें।
