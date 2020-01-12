शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   A big accident averted due to timely vigil in the Kashi Vishwanath temple

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर परिसर में समय रहते सतर्कता बरतने से बचा बड़ा हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 08:38 PM IST
amarujala
amarujala - फोटो : amarujala
ख़बर सुनें
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर परिसर में समय रहते सतर्कता बरतने से बड़ा हादसा होते-होते बच गया। मंदिर परिसर के रेड जोन में गली में बिजली के तार में शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। घटना के तुरंत बाद गली में जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं को एक तरफ कर तत्काल ज्ञानवापी कंट्रोल रूम को सूचित किया गया जिस पर तत्काल बिजली बंद करवाकर कंट्रोल रूप से आए फायर सर्विसेज ने आग पर काबू पाया।
विज्ञापन
उस दौरान सुरक्षा बाबत गेट नंबर एक ढुंढिराज राज द्वार बंद कर द गया था । हालांकि, फिर कुछ देर बाद रास्ता चालू कर दिया गया।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान आज, इन खिलाड़ियों पर सभी की नजरें

12 जनवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Hardik Pandya
विराट कोहली-हार्दिक पांड्या-केदार जाधव
केदार जाधव
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान आज, इन खिलाड़ियों पर सभी की नजरें

12 जनवरी 2020

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Gemini
Horoscope

मिथुन राशि : आज का राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः हर दोषी के फंदे पर होंगी तीन गांठें, 15 फीट गहरा होगा कुंआ

11 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकियों के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी को मिल चुका है राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक

12 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
varanasi news in hindi varanasi latest news varanasi latest samachar varanasi latest news in hindi varanasi rajatalab news वाराणसी न्यूज़ वाराणसी समाचार आज वाराणसी न्यूज़ आज का varanasi crime news kashi vishwanath temple
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सूर्य ग्रह नक्षत्र
Predictions

15 जनवरी को होगा सूर्य का मकर राशि में प्रवेश, इन छह राशियों का बदलेगा भाग्य

12 जनवरी 2020

Indian Army Soldier from Uttarakhand Missing from pakistan Border Family In Fear
Dehradun

पाकिस्तानी सीमा से लापता हुआ भारतीय जवान, परिवार के आंसुओं में छलक रहा गम और डर 

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
TRAI rules for Cable TV and DTH subscribers can save money in many ways
Business Diary

खुशखबर: इन तीन तरीकों से कम होगा टीवी का खर्च, हर महीने होगी बचत

12 जनवरी 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

32 साल के शख्स ने ऐश्वर्या का बेटा होने का किया दावा, बताया लंदन में IVF से हुआ जन्म

12 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व प्रधान की मौत पर रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या, मचा हड़कंप

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
Delhi NCR

फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषी को आई मां की याद, तिहाड़ जेल में आखिरी बार हुई मुलाकात

12 जनवरी 2020

amrish puri
Bollywood

विशेष: हिंदी सिनेमा के 'मोगैंबो' से दर्शकों को भी हो गया प्यार, ये हैं अमरीश पुरी के 10 दमदार किरदार

12 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya: फांसी की तारीख तय होते ही बदला दोषियों के परिजनों का रवैया, इन दो की फैमिली का ज्यादा खराब

12 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दूसरे दिन 'छपाक' और 'तानाजी' के कलेक्शन में 40 फीसदी का उछाल, अब रविवार पर टिकीं निगाहें

12 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इन लोगों को गुनहगारों की फांसी का बेसब्री से इंतजार, 'हटेगा रेपिस्ट बस्ती का ठप्पा'

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

AUDI AUTO ACCIDENT
Varanasi

नशे में धुत टैंपो चालक बन बैठा काल, वाहन हुआ अनियंत्रित फिर तो

वाराणसी के कपसेठी थाना के कुरू तिराहा कालिकाधाम पुल के पास रविवार को देर सांयकाल नशे में धुत टैंपो चालक की लापरवाही से वाहन पलट गया और उसके बाद फिर जो दर्दनाक मंजर सामने आया, उससे तो एक घर में मातम पसर गया।

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री से बरामद हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि फिर तो मच गया हड़कंप

12 जनवरी 2020

sucide
Varanasi

डबल मर्डर के आरोपित ने किचन में फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

12 जनवरी 2020

घायल
Varanasi

जुआ खेलने के दौरान विवाद इतना गहराया कि पल भर में कर दिए कई वार और वो.....

12 जनवरी 2020

सस्पेंड
Varanasi

मिर्जापुरः बिना छुट्टी अनुपस्थित रहने पर छह पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

12 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

एक वर्ष से वर्दी का रौब दिखाकर खेलता रहा इज्जत से और वो बेचारी तो बस....

11 जनवरी 2020

घायल दंपति
Varanasi

वाराणसीः राजघाट पुल पर वाहन की टक्कर से विश्व भ्रमण में निकले जर्मन दंपति घायल  

11 जनवरी 2020

Manoj was murdered due to illicit relationship
Varanasi

अवैध संबंध के चलते हुई थी मनोज की हत्या

12 जनवरी 2020

congress, protest, CAB, CAA
Varanasi

सीएएः भदोही उपद्रव में तीन आरोपियों पर लगेगा रासुका, 200 अज्ञात आरोपियों में कई की नहीं हुई पहचान

11 जनवरी 2020

divorce
Varanasi

आजमगढ़: दहेज में बाइक न मिलने पर दिया तीन तलाक, तीन माह बाद दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा

11 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

13 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है खास

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 13 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल।इतनी ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल

12 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह 1:06

जबलपुर में सीएए समर्थन रैली में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह का विपक्ष पर हमला

12 जनवरी 2020

कोच्चि 1:01

केरल के कोच्चि में चौथे अवैध अपार्टमेंट को किया गया ध्वस्त

12 जनवरी 2020

कार 1:01

बेकाबू कार ने पांच लोगों को रौंदा, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

12 जनवरी 2020

केजरीवाल 1:34

AAP का नया कैंपेन सॉन्ग 'लगे रहो केजरीवाल' हुआ लॉन्च

12 जनवरी 2020

Related

बीएचयू
Varanasi

पीएचडी में अगर नहीं मिला दाखिला तो खत्म कर लूंगा खुद को, तब तो....

11 जनवरी 2020

ं
Varanasi

सोनभद्र में कर्तव्य में लापरवाही बरतने नायब नाजिर समेत दो तहसीलकर्मियों पर केस

11 जनवरी 2020

यूपीटीईटी
Varanasi

टीईटी : पूर्वांचल में पकड़े गए 15 मुन्नाभाई, परीक्षा से रोके जाने पर हंगामा

8 जनवरी 2020

amit shah
Varanasi

महासंपर्क अभियानः सीएए के समर्थन में 18 को जनसभा करेंगे अमित शाह

11 जनवरी 2020

Mobile GPS
Varanasi

चीनी नागरिक के भटक कर चंदौली में सीआरपीएफ कैंप के पास पहुंचने पर नहीं हो रहा यकीन

10 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

तकनीकी खराबी के बाद विमान की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, यात्री सुरक्षित

7 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited