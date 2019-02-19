शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें


राजनीति से लिया सन्यास

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 01:11 AM IST
मछलीशहर। बख्शी पालीटेक्निक कालेज के प्रबंधक और बसपा के नेता रईस अहमद खान ने शनिवार की देर शाम कॉलेज में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राजनीति से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने कहा कि वह ट्रस्ट बनाकर लोगों की सेवा करेंगे। उन्होंने गरीब परिवार के होनहार विद्यार्थियों की नि:शुल्क शिक्षा संकल्प लिया है।
बख्शी पालीटेक्निक कालेज मुजार के प्रांगण में एक समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। समारोह में रईस अहमद खान ने कहा कि बसपा की राजनीति से सन्यास ले लेने की घोषणा करता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रस्ट के माध्यम से गरीब परिवार के होनहार बच्चों तथा बालिकाओं को नि:शुल्क शिक्षा दिलाने का संकल्प लेता हूं। उन्होंने मजारिया ट्रस्ट बनाने की घोषणा की। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व विधायक ज्वाला प्रसाद यादव,कालेज के चेयरमैन अनीस अहमद बख़्शी, कवि एवं साहित्यकार सभाजीत द्विवेदी प्रखर और मजारिया ट्रस्ट से जुड़े सूफी संत समेत क्षेत्र के लोग उपस्थित रहे।

hardik patel
Varanasi

हार्दिक पटेल बोले- मैं मोदी के नहीं, महात्मा गांधी और सरदार पटेल के प्रदेश का रहने वाला हूं

गुजरात के पाटीदार आंदोलन समिति के नेता हार्दिक पटेल ने सोमवार को यूपी के मिर्जापुर में कहा कि किसानों के साथ वादाखिलाफी करने वाली भाजपा सरकार का आखिरी दम तक विरोध करेंगे...

18 फरवरी 2019

FIR registered in disloyalty with country in ballia
Varanasi

युवक ने सोशल मीडिया पर देश विरोधी पोस्ट डाली, देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज 

18 फरवरी 2019

एक टूरिस्ट वैन सड़क किनारे खाई में पलट गई
Varanasi

जौनपुर : चालक को झपकी आने से टूरिस्ट बस पलटी, बाल बाल बचे तीर्थ यात्री

18 फरवरी 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में एंबुलेंस ही बन गई अधेड़ के लिए काल, आक्रोशित लोगों ने लगाया जाम

18 फरवरी 2019

स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती
Varanasi

सीएम योगी से बात करने के बाद शंकराचार्य स्वरूपानंद का राम जन्मभूमि शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम स्थगित

17 फरवरी 2019

Varanasi
Varanasi

धार्मिक स्थल के पास मिला प्रतिबंधित पशु की हड्डियां, क्षेत्र में तनाव फोर्स तैनात

18 फरवरी 2019

घायल छात्रा
Varanasi

जौनपुर : आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से छात्रा की मौत, दो मासूम घायल  

16 फरवरी 2019

बरामद की गई कॉिपपियां
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा : स्कूल के बाहर हल कर रहे थे गणित के पेपर, एसटीएफ की टीम ने 14 को किया गिरफ्तार

17 फरवरी 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Varanasi

किशोरी से छेड़खानी को लेकर चले ईट पत्थर, मनबढ़ों ने युवती को भी पीटा

18 फरवरी 2019

फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर फ्रांसीसी पर्यटक की तबियत बिगड़ी, खुली स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की पोल

18 फरवरी 2019

