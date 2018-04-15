शहर चुनें

डॉ. हरेंद्र राय को किया गया सम्मानित

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 02:52 AM IST
वाराणसी। माध्यमिक शिक्षा सेवा चयन बोर्ड के नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य डॉ. हरेंद्र राय को आर्य महिला इंटर कॉलेज में शनिवार को सम्मानित किया गया। बतौर मुख्य अतिथि डॉ. आनंद प्रभा सिंह ने कहा कि डॉ. हरेंद्र राय जी को जो जिम्मेदारी दी गई, वो उस पर खरे उतरेंगे। इस क्रम में डॉ. चारू त्रिपाठी, डॉ. बेनी माधव, डॉ. महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, देवकृष्ण शर्मा, डॉ. विश्वनाथ दूबे ने भी अपने विचार व्यक्त किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. हरेंद्र राय ने कहा कि पीछे के कार्यों को जानना व आगे बढ़ना उनके जीवन का मूल मंत्र है। अध्यक्षता सत्यनारायण पांडेय ने की। स्वागत डॉ. प्रतिभा यादव व धन्यवाद डॉ. पद्मजा शर्मा ने किया। कार्यक्रम में डॉ. शशिकांत दीक्षित, डॉ. एनके सिंह, श्रीप्रकाश सिंह, डॉ. चंद्रमणि सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

