शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Unnao ›   Elder found unconscious at Ajgain station, suspected of poisoning

अजगैन स्टेशन पर बेहोश मिला अधेड़, जहरखुरानी की आशंका

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 01:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव। मंगलवार शाम करीब 4 बजे अजगैन रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक अधेड़ बेहोश पड़ा मिला। स्टेशन मास्टर ने जीआरपी को सूचना दी। सिपाही विजय प्रताप ने अधेड़ को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।
विज्ञापन
यहां कुछ होश आने पर उसने अपना नाम सूबेदार यादव (46) बताया है। उसके पास कुछ भी नहीं मिला है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि उसके साथ जहरखुरानी हुई है। एसओ जीआरपी एसके राव का कहना है कि अभी वह पूरी जानकारी नहीं दे पा रहा है। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। पूरी तरह से होश में आने के बाद उससे जानकारी ली जाएगी।
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

बंपर भर्तियां: 12वीं पास व स्नातकों के लिए केंद्र सरकार की नौकरी पाने का मौका

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

माधुरी से जूही तक बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां, कुछ को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Juhi, Madhuri and Raveena
Madhuri Dixit
Meenakshi Seshadri
Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

माधुरी से जूही तक बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां, कुछ को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

सपना पूरा होने से पहले ही छोड़ गया दुनिया, पिछले दिनों ही सिंगापुर में अमन को मिली थी नौकरी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

30 अक्तूबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार का दिन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Kanpur

भाई को मुखाग्नि के बाद रोने लगे सेंगर, कहा- मैं निर्दोष 'जिऊंगा तुम्हारे लिए मरूंगा तुम्हारे लिए'

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shefali
Bollywood

BB13: जिसके गाने को माना गया था अश्लील, अब 17 साल बाद बिग बॉस की वजह से चर्चा में आईं 'कांटा लगा' गर्ल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

दुष्यंत चौटाला की ताजपोशी के साथ ही जुड़ा विवाद, उपमुख्यमंत्री बनाने को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
यूरोपियन संघ का प्रतिनिधिमंडल
Jammu

कश्मीर दौराः कुछ इस तरह डल झील का लुत्फ उठाते नजर आया यूरोपियन संघ के सांसदों का दल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

शकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

भारत दौरे से पहले बांग्लादेश को बड़ा झटका, शाकिब अल हसन पर ICC ने लगाया दो साल का बैन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अबु बकर अल-बगदादी (फाइल फोटो)
World

जासूस ने चुराया था बगदादी का 'अंडरवियर', डीएनए टेस्ट से अमेरिका का रास्ता हुआ साफ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बॉलीवुड के 'आतंकवादी'
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के पांच 'बगदादी', जिन्हें कोई बचा न पाया, भारतीयों ने घर में घुसकर मारा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

dtc free
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः भाई दूज का तोहफा पाकर खुश हुईं बहनें, दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स, गदगद हो जाएंगे केजरीवाल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के पोस्टर
Bollywood

'सांड की आंख' से 'वॉर' तक, जानें अक्टूबर में रिलीज हुईं फिल्मों के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद संजय काकड़े
India News

भाजपा सांसद का दावा- शिवसेना में टूट, पार्टी के संपर्क में 45 विधायक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

European delegation in kashmir
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए: घाटी का हाल जानने पहुंचा यूरोपीय यूनियन का 28 सांसदों का दल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के छोटे भाई मनोज का निधन

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के छोटे भाई मनोज सेंगर का निधन हो गया है। जब मनोज की मौत हुई तो वह दिल्ली में ही थे। देर रात अचानक उनकी मौत हो गई, माना जा रहा है कि उनकी मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई है।

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
crime
Unnao

फोटो नंबर- 13- विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के भाई व पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख मियागंज मनोज सेंगर का फाइल फोटो।

27 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

ससुर की मौत की सूचना पर ससुराल जा रहे किसान ने सड़क हादसे में तोड़ा दम, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस की वार्षिक एथलेटिक प्रतियोगिता में स्वर्ण और रजत पदक जीतने वाली मौरावां थाना
Unnao

मौरावां थाने की महिला आरक्षी ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Rape victim gives birth to a child
Unnao

दुष्कर्म पीड़ित किशोरी ने बच्चे को दिया जन्म

26 अक्टूबर 2019

घटना स्थल पर रोते बिलखते छेदीलाल के परिजन।
Unnao

हेलमेट न लगा होने से किसान के सिर में लगी चोट, मौत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Remains of 12 cattle found in forest, buried by police
Unnao

जंगल में मिले 12 मवेशियों के अवशेष, पुलिस ने दफनाया

27 अक्टूबर 2019

The couple crossed the cash-jewelry with a hoax
Unnao

दंपति को झांसे में लेकर पार की नगदी-जेवर

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Driver dies in taking out tractor from illegal cut on highway
Unnao

हाईवे पर अवैध कट से ट्रैक्टर निकालने में चालक की मौत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

A tight line on CSC operators in PM farmer registration
Unnao

पीएम किसान पंजीकरण में सीएससी संचालकों पर कसी नकेल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

साउदी अरब में तीसरे फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट इनिशिएटिव में पीएम मोदी ने क्या कहा ?

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को सऊदी अरब में हो रहे तीसरे फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट इनिशिएटिव को संबोधित किया।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:07

भारत दौरे से पहले बांग्लादेश को बड़ा झटका, शाकिब पर लगा 2 साल का बैन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

पेमा खांडू और किरन रिरिजू 2:27

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के त्वांग में सीएम पेमा खांडू और किरन रिजिजू की साहसिक ड्राइविंग, वीडियो वायरल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना 1:20

भाजपा-शिवसेना में और बढ़ी कड़वाहट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने रद्द की बैठक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह 1:00

अधिकारियों पर फिर गिरी गिरिराज सिंह की गाज, ‘आयुष्मान भारत योजना’ की ले रहे थे समीक्षा बैठक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

A young man going to Gonda to meet his wife is missing
Unnao

पत्नी से मिलने गोंडा जा रहा युवक लापता

26 अक्टूबर 2019

The old woman snatched the chain under the pretext of asking for the address, the blade fell on the protest
Unnao

पता पूछने के बहाने वृद्धा की छीनी चेन, विरोध पर ब्लेड मारी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विकास भवन सभागार में अपने विदाई समारोह में बोलते सीडीओ प्रेमरंजन सिंह।
Unnao

प्रयागराज तबादला होने पर सीडीओ को दी विदाई

26 अक्टूबर 2019

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में जहरीला धुआं उगलती चिमनी।
Unnao

सेहत बिगाड़ रही जहरीली हवा

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विकास भवन सभागार में कन्या सुमंगला योजाना के लाभार्थी को प्रमाणपत्र देतीं प्रभारीमंत्री कमलरा?
Unnao

प्रभारी मंत्री ने मुख्यमंत्री कन्या सुमंगला योजना का किया शुभारंभ

25 अक्टूबर 2019

शहर के जीजीआईसी में प्रधानाचार्य व शिक्षकों की बात सुनते शिक्षक विधायक राज बहादुर चंदेल।
Unnao

उपस्थिति न दर्ज कराने पर शिक्षिकाओं ने जीजीआईसी गेट पर दिया धरना

26 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited