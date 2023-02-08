Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sonebhadra News ›   class 9th girl student stomach suddenly started to swell family shocked knowing truth

Sonbhadra: 9वीं की छात्रा का अचानक फूलने लगा पेट, सच्चाई जानकर परिजनों के पैरों तले खिसकी जमीन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, सोनभद्र Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Wed, 08 Feb 2023 08:15 PM IST
सार

कक्षा नौ की छात्रा का पेट बाहर निकला तो शुरू में परिजनों ने नजरअंदाज किया। बढ़ते माह के साथ ही पेट का आकार बढ़ने लगा तो शंका हुई। पूछताछ के बाद किशोरी ने जो कहा उसे जानकर  परिजनों के पैरों तले से जमीन खिसक गई। 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

सोनभद्र जिले के एक गांव में शादी का झांसा देकर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी भी नाबालिग है। घरवालों को इसकी जानकारी तब हुई, जब किशोरी पांच माह की गर्भवती हुई। पीड़िता के भाई की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। 



किशोरी के भाई ने कोतवाली में तहरीर देते हुए आरोप लगाया कि बहन (16) कक्षा नौ की छात्रा है। गांव निवासी एक लड़का शादी का झांसा देकर कई माह से यौन शोषण करता रहा। इस बीच उसने बहला-फुसलाकर शारीरिक संबंध भी बनाए, जिससे बहन गर्भवती हो गई। तेजी से उसका पेट बढ़ने पर शक हुआ तो पूछताछ की गई।


इसके बाद सच्चाई सामने आई। कोतवाल श्रीकांत राय ने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ दलित उत्पीड़न, पॉक्सो एक्ट सहित अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी भी नाबालिग है। घटना की छानबीन की जा रही है।

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 10 वर्ष की कैद

 नौ वर्ष पूर्व किशोरी का अपहरण और दुष्कर्म के मामले में अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश/विशेष न्यायाधीश पाक्सो एक्ट निहारिका चौहान की अदालत ने दोषी को 10 वर्ष कैद की सजा सुनाई। बुधवार को सुनवाई करते हुए कोर्ट ने 40 हजार रुपये का अर्थदंड भी लगाया।  अभियोजन पक्ष के मुताबिक पन्नूगंज थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी व्यक्ति ने 25 जनवरी 2014 को दी तहरीर में अवगत कराया था कि वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ रोजगार के लिए मेले में गया था। घर पर उसकी बेटी (15) अपनी अन्य छोटी बहनों के साथ थी। गांव के कुछ लोग रंजिशन उसकी बेटी को बहला-फुसलाकर भगा ले गए।

इस तहरीर पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर विवेचना की और पीड़िता को बरामद किया। विवेचक ने हमीरपुर जिले के मुकेश भारती के विरुद्ध चार्जशीट दाखिल किया था।  मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान अदालत ने दोनों पक्षों के अधिवक्ताओं के तर्कों को सुनने, गवाहों के बयान एवं पत्रावली का अवलोकन करने पर दोषी मुकेश भारती को 10 वर्ष की कैद एवं 40 हजार रुपये अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई। अभियोजन पक्ष की तरफ से सरकारी वकील दिनेश कुमार अग्रहरी, सत्य प्रकाश त्रिपाठी एवं नीरज कुमार सिंह ने बहस की।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue