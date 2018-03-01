शहर चुनें

आरोपी के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा दर्ज

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 10:48 PM IST
कैराना (शामली)। नगर के एक मोहल्ला निवासी युवती को एक युवक 26 फरवरी को अपने साथ बहला-फुसलाकर ले गया था। आरोपी ने युवती को बंधक बनाकर उसके साथ कई दिन तक दुष्कर्म किया था। किसी तरह पीड़िता आरोपी के चंगुल से छूटकर कैराना पहुंची थी और कोतवाली पुलिस को शिकायत की थी। पुलिस ने मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

