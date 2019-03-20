शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   ट्रेनों की सुरक्षा को लेकर आरपीएफ, जीआरपी अलर्ट

ट्रेनों की सुरक्षा को लेकर आरपीएफ, जीआरपी अलर्ट

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 12:28 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ट्रेनों में चला सघन तलाशी अभियान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शाहजहांपुर। होली के मद्देनजर ट्रेनों में बढ़ रही यात्रियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए सुरक्षा को लेकर आरपीएफ और जीआरपी अलर्ट मोड है। मंगलवार को रेलवे स्टेशन पर सघन तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया। प्लेटफॉर्म, सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया के साथ ट्रेनों में भी संदिग्धों की तलाश की गई। हालांकि, इस दौरान कुछ खास हाथ नहीं लगा।
होली पर अक्सर देखने में आता है कि हुड़दंगी ट्रेनों और रेल यात्रियों को नुकसान पहुंचाने से नहीं चूकते। ट्रेनों पर पथराव की घटनाएं भी होती है। इसके साथ ही कीचड़, गोबर भी फेंकने के मामले सामने आते हैं। कई बार यात्री घायल तक हो जाते हैं। इसको लेकर आरपीएफ और जीआरपी बेहद सतर्कता बरत रही हैं। आरपीएफ कमांडेंट वीके सिंह और इंस्पेक्टर जीआरपी अरविंद पांडेय के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को व्यापक तलाशी अभियान के दौरान संदिग्धों से पूछताछ भी की गई। प्लेटफॉर्म पर अनावश्यक रूप से घूमने वालों को हिदायत दी गई। होली के मद्देनजर आरपीएफ-जीआरपी ने रेल ट्रैक पर भी पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ा दी है। सेक्शन में सभी पोस्ट को अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।

Recommended

Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2019 के 5 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, देखें किसे मिली कितनी रकम

19 मार्च 2019

वरुण चक्रवर्ती
जयदेव उनादकट
सैम करन
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2019 के 5 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, देखें किसे मिली कितनी रकम

19 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

जया बच्चन ने फोटो लेने पर फैन के साथ किया बुरा बर्ताव, VIDEO देख यूजर्स बोले- 'अपनी बहू ऐश्वर्या से...'

19 मार्च 2019

jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Bollywood

जया बच्चन ने फोटो लेने पर फैन के साथ किया बुरा बर्ताव, VIDEO देख यूजर्स बोले- 'अपनी बहू ऐश्वर्या से...'

19 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: उम्मीदवारों पर भाजपा का मंथन, छत्तीसगढ़ में लिया बड़ा फैसला

19 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं हर सीजन के पर्पल कैप विनर्स, धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों की भी हुई बोलती बंद

19 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
sohail tanvir
आर पी सिंह
pragyan ojha
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं हर सीजन के पर्पल कैप विनर्स, धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों की भी हुई बोलती बंद

19 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी की दरियादिली ने जीता यूजर्स का दिल, अनिल से जोड़ सुनाए बॉलीवुड के ये फेमस डायलॉग

19 मार्च 2019

mukesh ambani
अनिल अंबानी और टीना अंबानी
anil ambani tina munim
mukesh ambani
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी की दरियादिली ने जीता यूजर्स का दिल, अनिल से जोड़ सुनाए बॉलीवुड के ये फेमस डायलॉग

19 मार्च 2019

Television

कपिल शर्मा को लगातार हो रहा है भारी नुकसान, अर्चना पूरन सिंह और सिद्धू के बीच फंसा पेच

19 मार्च 2019

The Kpail Sharma Show
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Archana Puran Singh Kapil Sharma
Navjot Singh Sidhu Archana
Television

कपिल शर्मा को लगातार हो रहा है भारी नुकसान, अर्चना पूरन सिंह और सिद्धू के बीच फंसा पेच

19 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

18 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

Christian Michel
India News

वीवीआईपी चॉपर डील : परिजनों के बजाय इटली में वकीलों से बात कर रहा मिशेल क्रिश्चियन

19 मार्च 2019

पीसी घोष (फाइल)
India News

लोकपाल नियुक्त कर मोदी सरकार ने विपक्ष से ऐन वक्त पर छीना बड़ा मुद्दा

18 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के व्यवहार की होती है सबसे ज्यादा शिकायत

18 मार्च 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने यूपी सरकार पर लगाया पांच करोड़ का जुर्माना, वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर सख्ती

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

दबंगों ने महिला की जमीन फर्जी बैनामा कराई, तहसील गेट पर पीड़िता ने लगाई फांसी

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार भ्रष्टाचार पर लगाम लगाने की बात भले ही कर रही हो लेकिन प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में एक महिला ने तहसील के गेट पर इसलिए फांसी लगा ली क्योंकि उसकी जमीन का फर्जी बैनामा कर दिया गया था।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: अब नेता जी के लिए आउटर पर रोकी गई ट्रेन

14 मार्च 2019

इकतरफा प्यार में युवक ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी की
Shahjahanpur

इकतरफा प्यार में युवक ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी की

19 मार्च 2019

युवती ने पुल से कूदकर की जान देने की कोशिश
Shahjahanpur

युवती ने पुल से कूदकर की जान देने की कोशिश

19 मार्च 2019

युवक की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत, जहर देने का आरोप
Shahjahanpur

युवक की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत, जहर देने का आरोप

18 मार्च 2019

डीएम ने आरएएफ के साथ लिया जुलूस रूट का जायजा
Shahjahanpur

डीएम ने आरएएफ के साथ लिया जुलूस रूट का जायजा

19 मार्च 2019

डीएम ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण, बीएलओ पर एफआईआर के निर्देश
Shahjahanpur

डीएम ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण, बीएलओ पर एफआईआर के निर्देश

18 मार्च 2019

ट्रैक्टर पलटने से गई युवक की जान, चालक फरार
Shahjahanpur

ट्रैक्टर पलटने से गई युवक की जान, चालक फरार

18 मार्च 2019

मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल, एक घंटा ठप रही अप लाइन
Shahjahanpur

मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल, एक घंटा ठप रही अप लाइन

18 मार्च 2019

स्वागत योग्य है अयोध्या मसले पर मध्यस्थता का निर्णय
Shahjahanpur

स्वागत योग्य है अयोध्या मसले पर मध्यस्थता का निर्णय

18 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

योगी सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर प्रियंका गांधी ने किया वार, उठाए ये सवाल

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस पर प्रियंका ने साधा निशाना। देखिए रिपोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 0:56

प्रियंका गांधी ने मिर्जापुर के विंध्यवासिनी मंदिर में की पूजा

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:58

बीजेपी पर कसा प्रियंका गांधी ने तंज, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

18 मार्च 2019

होली 1:33

बाजारों में होली की रौनक, कानपुर में इन पिचकारियों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग

18 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:15

बुलंदशहर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले ये काम करेंगे

18 मार्च 2019

Related

मकान खाली कराने के विवाद में मालिक की हत्या
Bareilly

मकान खाली कराने के विवाद में मालिक की हत्या

14 मार्च 2019

बदायूं पुलिस की शर्मनाक करतूत, फिर कूड़े के ढेर पर फूंक दिया लावारिस शव
Bareilly

बदायूं पुलिस की शर्मनाक करतूत, फिर कूड़े के ढेर पर फूंक दिया लावारिस शव

15 मार्च 2019

आधी रात बर्निंग ट्रेन बनने से बची बाघ एक्सप्रेस
Shahjahanpur

आधी रात बर्निंग ट्रेन बनने से बची बाघ एक्सप्रेस

17 मार्च 2019

सात वर्षीय बालिका से दुष्कर्म, रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Shahjahanpur

सात वर्षीय बालिका से दुष्कर्म, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

17 मार्च 2019

गठबंधन प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ आचार संहिता उल्लंघन की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Shahjahanpur

गठबंधन प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ आचार संहिता उल्लंघन की रिपोर्ट दर्ज

17 मार्च 2019

हादसों में हरदोई की महिला समेत दो की मौत
Shahjahanpur

हादसों में हरदोई की महिला समेत दो की मौत

17 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.