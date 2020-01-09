शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sant Kabir Nagar ›   The property of the accused of rape will be attached

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी की संपति होगी कुर्क

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 11:06 PM IST
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी की संपत्ति होगी कुर्क
धनघटा (संतकबीरनगर)। क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी दुष्कर्म व पॉस्को एक्ट के आरोपी की संपत्ति कुर्क होगी। कोर्ट के आदेश के तहत पुलिस ने बृहस्पतिवार को नोटिस चस्पा किया। एसओ अखिलानंद उपाध्याय ने बताया कि दुष्कर्म और पॉस्को एक्ट का आरोपी काफी दिनों से फरार है। उसकी तलाश के लिए पुलिस ने काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। आरोपी के खिलाफ न्यायालय ने धारा 82 सीआरपीसी के तहत नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। यदि निर्धारित समय के अंदर आरोपी न्यायालय में हाजिर नहीं होता है तो उसकी चल संपत्ति को कुर्क कर दी जाएगी।
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
The property of the accused of rape will be attached
