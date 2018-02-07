अपना शहर चुनें

खाई में ट्रैक्टर पलटा, दो ग्रामीणों की दबकर मौत

ब्यूरो अमर उजाला / संभ्ाल Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:42 AM IST
two villagers die in tractor overturns
accident shimla
चारा काटने की मशीन को ले जाते समय गुन्नौर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के पतरिया-बिलासपुर संपर्क मार्ग पर ट्रैक्टर के पलट जाने से इसमें दबकर दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें से एक मजदूर राजस्थान राज्य का निवासी है।

राजस्थान के भरतपुर जिले के अरौदा गांव निवासी मलखान सिंह (65) हर साल बाजरा आदि काटने के लिए मशीन लेकर आता है। गुन्नौर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बसंतपुर गांव निवासी पूरन सिंह (52) पुत्र राजाराम से उसकी दोस्ती है। इसलिए मलखान सिंह उसे भी अपनी मशीन पर साथ ही रहता है।


आज वह पतरिया गांव से कटाई करके अपने ट्रैक्टर पर लाद कर मशीन को बिलासपुर की ओर ले जा रहा था। 
ट्रैक्टर जैसे ही पतरिया-बिलासपुर संपर्क मार्ग पर पहुंचा, तो रोड नया था। उसके आसपास गड्ढ़े गहरे। बताते हैकि मंगलवार की देर शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे ट्रैक्टर रोड के नीचे उतर गया। उसके बाद अनियंत्रित होकर खांई में जाकर पलट गया।

उस पर बैठे दोनों ग्रामीण उसके नीचे दब गए। आसपास कोई नहीं होने के कारण उन्हें मदद मिलने में भी काफी देर लग गई। राहगीरों ने देखा तो गुन्नौर कोतवाली पुलिस को सूचना दी। कोतवाली प्रभारी विनय कुमार ने बताया कि दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो चुकी है। दोनों शवों को बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया जाएगा। परिजनों को सूचना दे दी गई है। पूरन सिंह के परिजन मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं।

