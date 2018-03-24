शहर चुनें

समीना की याचिका पर सोमवार को होगी सुनवाई

ब्यूरो अमर उजाला / संभ्ाल Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 01:27 AM IST
समीना
समीना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षेत्र की मूल निवासी समीना इन दिनों दिल्ली में रह रही हैं। समीना के दो निकाह हुए और दोनों बार उसे तीन तलाक का सामना करना पड़ा। परिवार टूटना और बच्चों की परवरिश की चुनौती से जूझ रहीं समीना ने 15 वर्ष तक खुशहाल जिंदगी के लिए संघर्ष किया लेकिन जब कहीं कोई न्याय न मिला तो समीना ने इसी महीने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से याचिका दाखिल की। 
   इस याचिका के बाद वह मीडिया की सुर्खियों में आ गईं। तमाम डिबेट उनके मुद्दों पर होने लगीं। अब इसी मामले में 26 मार्च को मुख्य न्यायाधीश की अदालत में सुनवाई होगी। समीना ने मुस्लिम बहुविवाह पर रोक लगाने तथा हलाला बंद करने की मांग अपनी याचिका में की है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन दो मुद्दों पर जब कहीं कोई न्याय उन्हें नहीं मिला तब उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दस्तक दी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट से उन्हें न्याय की उम्मीद है। उनके लिए खुशी की बात यही है कि न्याय की सबसे बड़ी अदालत में उनकी बात सुनी जा रही है। वह महिलाओं के मुद्दों पर अपने संघर्ष को जारी रखेंगी। 

