Nikay Chunav: सपा-रालोद को बड़ा झटका, यहां चुनाव से हुए बाहर, प्रत्याशी ने किया बड़ा खेल

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, सहारनपुर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 08:05 PM IST
सार

Nikay Chunav : यूपी के इस जिले से बड़ी खबर है। यहां सपा और रालोद चुनाव से बाहर हो गई है। जानिए आखिर इसके पीछे क्या बड़ी वजह है।

सपा-रालोद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

सहारनपुर में रालोद प्रत्याशी के दाखिल नामांकन पत्र में कमियों के चलते खारिज होने से रालोद व सपा चुनावी मैदान से बाहर हो गईं। रालोद के साथ हुए खेल की राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म है।



नगर पंचायत चुनाव में सपा व रालोद गठबंधन के चलते नानौता नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद की सीट रालोद के खाते में चली गई थी, जिस पर रालोद ने महिला के लिए आरक्षित सीट पर पुरुष नावेद अख्तर को अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित किया। जिस पर नावेद अख्तर ने तुरंत इसका खंडन करते हुए अपनी आस्था बसपा में जताई। इसके बाद रालोद ने शाम तक दूसरी लिस्ट जारी करते हुए आसमा खातून को अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित किया, मगर यह प्रत्याशी भी दगा दे गई। 


इसके बाद नामांकन पत्र कनीज जेहरा पत्नी सुहैल अख्तर के नाम से जिलाध्यक्ष की मौजूदगी में दाखिल किया गया। यहीं पर खेल करते हुए कनीज जेहरा द्वारा अपना दूसरा नामांकन पत्र निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में दाखिल किया।

यह भी पढ़ें: UP: सपा जिलाध्यक्ष के बयान से मची खलबली, दिलाई राज्यसभा की याद, गठबंधन में बढ़ी दरार, जानें क्या है माजरा

रालोद के चुनाव चिह्न पर नामांकन पत्र दाखिल होने के बाद जांच के दौरान कनीज जेहरा के प्रपत्रों में गलती मिलने पर उन्हें खारिज कर दिया गया। बताया गया कि उसने जानबूझ कर प्रमाण पत्रों में गलती की गई। जिससे रालोद व सपा गठबंधन का कोई प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में न रह सके। कमाल की बात है कि एक प्रत्याशी पार्टी से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करता है तो प्रपत्रों में गलती होती है और वो ही प्रत्याशी जब निर्दलीय नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करता है तो प्रपत्रों में कोई गलती नहीं रहती। 

बताया गया है कि बसपा प्रत्याशी व रालोद की प्रत्याशी आपस में जेठानी व देवरानी है, जेठानी को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए रालोद के नामांकन पत्र में संभवतः कमी रही होगी।

माना जा रहा है कि अफजाल खान की पत्नी रूमाना खान को सपा-रालोद गठबंधन में रालोद का टिकट न मिले इस लिए नावेद अख्तर गुट द्वारा रालोद से अपने भाई की पत्नी का नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया गया था, जो कि प्रपत्रों में गलती के चलते निरस्त हो गया। अफजाल खान की पत्नी रूमाना खान ने निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।

यह भी पढ़ें: Nikay Chunav 2023: सपा ने साफ की तस्वीर, इन दो सीटों पर नहीं लड़ेगी चुनाव, रालोद का करेगी समर्थन

उधर, रालोद जिलाध्यक्ष राव कैसर का कहना है कि प्रत्याशी ने जान बूझकर गलती की, जिससे नामांकन पत्र खारिज हुआ। बृहस्पतिवार यानि आज पार्टी नानौता में चुनाव को लेकर कोई निर्णय लेगी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

