बाइक सवार ने साइकिल में टक्कर मारी, बुजुर्ग घायल

बाइक सवार ने साइकिल में टक्कर मारी, बुजुर्ग घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:02 AM IST
देवबंद (सहारनपुर)। गुनारसा गांव में साइकिल से खेत पर जा रहे बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति को एक बाइक सवार ने टक्कर मार दी। गुनारसा निवासी रतन सिंह (65) शनिवार की सुबह साइकिल से खेत पर जा रहा था। जब वह खेत के समीप पहुंचा तो तेज गति से आ रहे एक बाइक सवार ने उसे जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में रतन सिंह गंभीर घायल हो गया। परिजन घायल को लेकर सीएचसी पहुंचे, जहां से चिकित्सकों ने नाजुक हालत के चलते उसे हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया। उधर, हादसे के बाद बाइक सवार ग्रामीणों को आता देख फरार हो गया।

It's got to be standing in the middle of dirt and catching
Kushinagar

गंदगी के बीच खड़ा होकर पकड़ना पड़ता बस

पडरौना। यात्री प्रतीक्षालय ऐसा कि वहां पर बैठकर इंतजार नहीं किया जा सकता। गंदगी चारों तरफ फैली रहती है, जिससे वहां पर खड़ा होना मुश्किल रहता है। गंदगी के बीच ही खड़ा होकर लोगों को बस पकड़ना पड़ता है।

20 जनवरी 2018

yogi promises help for an accident victim of gonda on twitter.
Lucknow

भयंकर हादसे के शिकार युवक ने योगी से लगाई मदद की गुहार, सीएम ने ट्विटर पर ये दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

तहसील बार के पदाधिकारियों को दिलाई शपथ
Mau

तहसील बार के पदाधिकारियों को दिलाई शपथ

20 जनवरी 2018

दहेज हत्या में आरोपी सास की जमान अर्जी खारिज
Mau

दहेज हत्या में आरोपी सास की जमान अर्जी खारिज

20 जनवरी 2018

कार की टक्कर से महिला घायल
Mau

कार की टक्कर से महिला घायल

20 जनवरी 2018

Principal shot dead by a class 12th student in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः यमुनानगर में 12वीं के छात्र ने लेडी प्रिंसिपल को मारी तीन गोलियां, मौत

20 जनवरी 2018

kaushal vikas mela organised
Delhi NCR

कौशल विकास मेला आयोजित

20 जनवरी 2018

congress wins 20 wards out of 24 in Raghogarh Nagar Palika election
Madhya Pradesh

MP निकाय चुनाव: कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने जीतीं 9-9 सीटें, एक पर निर्दलीय विजयी

20 जनवरी 2018

5000 people in danger in Dhanbad Jharkhand as Poisonous smoke coming from fire in coal mines of BCCL
Jharkhand

धनबाद में 5000 जिंदगियां खतरे में, BCCL के कोयला खदान में आग से निकल रहा जहरीला धुआं

20 जनवरी 2018

op singh will be the new DGP of UP police
Lucknow

ओपी सिंह होंगे यूपी के नए डीजीपी, सोमवार को संभाल सकते हैं कार्यभार

20 जनवरी 2018

