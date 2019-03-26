शहर चुनें

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की पत्नी चलती देवी का 107 साल की उम्र में निधन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की पत्नी का निधन
गंगोह। गांव खैरसाल निवासी स्वतंत्रता सेनानी स्व निरंजन सिंह की पत्नी 107 वर्षीय चलती देवी का निधन हो गया। शासन के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में तहसीलदार देवेंद्र सिंह ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि समर्पित की। गांव पहुंचे तहसीलदार ने उनके पार्थिव शरीर पर चादर ओढ़ाई और पुष्पमाला समर्पित की। राजस्व विभाग की टीम में कानूनगो नरेश कुमार, लेखपाल अनिल गुप्ता, अंकुर कुमार आदि शामिल रहे। चलती देवी के पौत्र आशीष चौधरी ने बताया कि वह 107 वर्ष की थी। दाह संस्कार उनके बड़े बेटे चौधरी साधुराम ने किया। आशीष चौधरी, विजयपाल प्रधान, अमरीश चौधरी, विनोद कुमार सहित बड़ी संख्या में कई गांवों के लोग शामिल रहे।

