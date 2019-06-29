शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Saharanpur   अतिक्रमण हटाने को जैन कॉलेज रोड पर चली जेसीबी

अतिक्रमण हटाने को जैन कॉलेज रोड पर चली जेसीबी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 11:20 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अतिक्रमण हटाने को जैन कॉलेज रोड पर चली जेसीबी
सहारनपुर। नगर निगम का अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान शनिवार को भी जारी रहा। मुख्यमंत्री के आगमन के बावजूद नगर निगम की टीम जेसीबी लेकर जैन कॉलेज रोड पर पहुंची, जहां दुकानदारों द्वारा बनाए गए सीमेंटेड चबूतरे और लगाए गए टीनशेड ध्वस्त कराए गए। पुलिस बल के मौजूद होने की वजह से दुकानदार विरोध नहीं कर सके।
नगरायुक्त ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह के निर्देश पर नगर निगम पिछले करीब आठ दिन से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चला रहा है। शनिवार को नगर निगम की टीम प्रवर्तन अधिकारी रिटायर्ड कर्नल बीएस नेगी के नेतृत्व में अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए जेवी जैन कॉलेज रोड पहुंची। जैन कॉलेज रोड पर दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के सामने दस से 12 फुट आगे तक टीन शेड डाली हुई थीं। साथ ही सीमेंटेड चबूतरे भी बनाए हुए थे। निगम की टीम न सबसे पहले जेसीबी से उक्त निर्माणों को ध्वस्त कराया। टीम के साथ कोतवाली सदर बाजार की पुलिस भी मौजूद थी, जिसके चलते दुकानदार विरोध नहीं कर सके। बीएस नेगी ने बताया कि अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान अब लगातार चलाया जाना है। यदि दुकानदारों ने हटने के बाद दोबारा अतिक्रमण किया तो कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

