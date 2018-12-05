शहर चुनें

हरिद्वार ने अलीगढ़ और शामली ने रुड़की को हराया

हरिद्वार ने अलीगढ़ और शामली ने रुड़की को हराया

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 12:52 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हरिद्वार ने अलीगढ़ और शामली ने रुड़की को हराया
गंगोह (सहारनपुर)। विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट एकेडमी द्वारा विश्वामित्र इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में आयोजित आल इंडिया टी-20 क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप में मंगलवार को पहले मैच में हरिद्वार की टीम ने अलीगढ़ की टीम को चार विकेट से हरा दिया। दूसरा मैच शामली की टीम ने रुड़की को 28 रनों से हराकर जीता।
मंगलवार को पहला मैच हरिद्वार एवं अलीगढ़ के बीच खेला गया। अलीगढ़ के कप्तान ने टास जीत कर पहले खेलने का निर्णय लिया। टीम ने निर्धारित बीस ओवर में 121 रन बनाए। हरिद्वार की टीम ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए उसे 18.3 ओवर में ही छह विकेट खो कर पूरा कर लिया। हरिद्वार की तरफ से लक्ष्य ने 44 रन की पारी खेली। प्रतियोगिता का दूसरा मैच शामली ओर रुड़की के बीच खेला गया। शामली की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए बीस ओवर में 150 रन बनाए। टीम के शांतनु ने 64 रन की शानदार पारी खेली। रुड़की की तरफ से पार्थ एवं कार्तिक ने दो-दो विकेट लिए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी रुड़की की टीम 19.5 ओवर में 123 रन बनाकर ढेर हो गई। शामली ने 28 रन से मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। सचिव पूनम शर्मा एवं प्रधानाचार्या जया कंडवाल ने विजेताओं का शुभकामनाएं दी।

मैच
Local Sports

टी-20 चैंपियनशिप: अलीगढ़ को चार विकेट से हराकर हरिद्वार टीम ने जीता मैच

विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट एकेडमी द्वारा विश्वामित्र इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में आयोजित आल इंडिया टी-20 क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप में मंगलवार को पहले मैच में हरिद्वार की टीम ने अलीगढ़ की टीम को चार विकेट से हरा दिया।

4 दिसंबर 2018

तीन बसों में आग लगी
Meerut

मेरठ: चंद मिनटों में 3 बसें जलकर राख, टला बड़ा हादसा, मौके पर फायर बिग्रेड की कई गाड़ियां

4 दिसंबर 2018

इगरी में दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर
Saharanpur

इगरी में दो पक्षों में संघर्ष, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर

5 दिसंबर 2018

स्याना के दोषियों को मिले फांसी की सजा नहीं तो योगी दें इस्तीफा: उलमा
Saharanpur

स्याना के दोषियों को मिले फांसी की सजा नहीं तो योगी दें इस्तीफा: उलमा

5 दिसंबर 2018

छात्रा को गोली मारने का आरोपी नहीं आया पुलिस के हाथ
Saharanpur

छात्रा को गोली मारने का आरोपी नहीं आया पुलिस के हाथ

5 दिसंबर 2018

चरस एवं चोरी के मोबाइल फोन समेत तीन गिरफ्तार
Saharanpur

चरस एवं चोरी के मोबाइल फोन समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

5 दिसंबर 2018

तमंचे से आतंकित कर बदमाशों ने किसान को लूटा
Saharanpur

तमंचे से आतंकित कर बदमाशों ने किसान को लूटा

5 दिसंबर 2018

छात्र ने बनाई बैटरी से चलने वाली साइकिल
Saharanpur

छात्र ने बनाई बैटरी से चलने वाली साइकिल

5 दिसंबर 2018

गाय की जहर देकर हत्या कर सहारनपुर का माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास
Saharanpur

गाय की जहर देकर हत्या कर सहारनपुर का माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास

5 दिसंबर 2018

नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन
Saharanpur

नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन

5 दिसंबर 2018

