शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   नियमित वेतन की मांग के लिए धरना दिया

नियमित वेतन की मांग के लिए धरना दिया

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 12:18 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
नियमित वेतन की मांग के लिए धरना दिया
विज्ञापन
सहारनपुर। नियमित और बकाया वेतन दिलाने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर साधन समिति सचिव परिषद ने शनिवार को धरना प्रदर्शन किया। सचिवों ने सहायक आयुक्त एवं सहायक निबंधक सहकारी समिति को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।
विकास भवन परिसर में आयोजित धरने में वक्ताओं ने कहा कि प्रदेश की प्राथमिक सहकारी समितियों में कार्यरत सचिव, आंकिक, विक्रेता और सहयोगी को नियमित वेतन दिलाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि एक नवंबर को लखनऊ में विधानसभा भवन का घेराव भी किया गया था। लेकिन मांगें पूरी नहीं होने के कारण दो नवंबर से समितियों में कलमबंद हड़ताल करने का निर्णय किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मांग पूरी होने तक उनका आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।
उधर, प्रधान संगठन के नकुड़ ब्लाक अध्यक्ष सम्राट सिंह ने संगठन की ओर से धरने को समर्थन देने की घोषणा की। कंवर सिंह, योगेश कुमार शर्मा, राजकुमार गुप्ता, पंकज पंवार, अजमेश कुमारी, पूनम देवी, राजकुमार पंवार, दलीप सिंह, वीरेंद्र तिवारी, धर्मवीर शर्मा, लाल सिंह, अकबर अली, राजपाल सिंह आदि रहे।

Recommended

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

3 नवंबर 2018

Other Sports

सामने आया अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर का वो सच, जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान

3 नवंबर 2018
Other Sports

सामने आया अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर का वो सच, जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान

3 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

INDvWI: टी-20 में विंडीज के आगे फिसड्डी रही है टीम इंडिया, बेहद खराब है रिकॉर्ड

3 नवंबर 2018
Cricket News

INDvWI: टी-20 में विंडीज के आगे फिसड्डी रही है टीम इंडिया, बेहद खराब है रिकॉर्ड

3 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज तैयार, घंटों का सफर होगा मिनटों में, रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे उद्घाटन

3 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की कुतुबमीनार से है दोगुनी ऊंचाई, यहां पढ़ें इसकी क्या है खासियतें ?

3 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

19 साल बाद मिला अनिल कुंबले की टक्कर का गेंदबाज, एक पारी में चटकाए 10 विकेट

3 नवंबर 2018

anil kumble and sidak singh
sidak singh
sidak singh
sidak singh
Cricket News

19 साल बाद मिला अनिल कुंबले की टक्कर का गेंदबाज, एक पारी में चटकाए 10 विकेट

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

School Bag
Amazing Animals

बच्ची के स्कूल बैग में छिपा था कुछ ऐसा, खोलते ही निकल आई क्लास टीचर की चीख

3 नवंबर 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

'राधा' की तलाश में पत्नी को 5 महीने में ही तलाक दे रहे लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप, देखें शादी की एलबम

3 नवंबर 2018

Achyutananda Murder Case Four teams search for accused
Prayagraj

सुमित शुक्ला हत्याकांड: दो दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, सोशल मीडिया पर दिन भर रही ये चर्चा

3 नवंबर 2018

चीनी
Business

विदेश में चीनी बेचने की संभावना देख रही सरकार, अधिकारी दौरे पर

3 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षक भर्ती
Lucknow

68500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती: हाईकोर्ट के फैसले से नवनियुक्त शिक्षक रहेंगे प्रभाव मुक्त

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Tej pratap yadav and Aishwarya Rai
Bihar

लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप ने पत्नी ऐश्वर्या से मांगा तलाक, पांच महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

2 नवंबर 2018

terrorist attack on a bus full of christian people, 7 died, IS took the responsibility
Rest of World

मिस्त्र में ईसाईयों से भरी बस पर हमला, सात की मौत, आईएस ने ली जिम्मेदारी

3 नवंबर 2018

US agrees to grant india crude oil waiver from Iran sanctions
India News

ईरान से कच्चे तेल की खरीद पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध से भारत समेत आठ देशों को मिलेगी छूट

3 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस
Business

धनतेरस-दिवाली पर बाजार में उत्साह, हर जगह चल रही ऑफर की बरसात 

3 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

deoband
Meerut

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भैयाजी जोशी के बयान से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज, कही ये बड़ी बात

संघ के सरकार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी के मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर वर्ष 1992 की तरह आंदोलन किए जाने वाले बयान पर देवबंदी उलमा ने सख्त नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। उलमा ने कही ये बड़ी बात...

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मोबाइल छीनने के आरोप में पकड़ा युवक
Saharanpur

मोबाइल छीनने के आरोप में पकड़ा युवक

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पहले फेसबुक पर दोस्ती फिर शादी का झांसा देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म

3 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा नेताओं के साथ कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही
Meerut

योगी सरकार के मंत्री बोले- लोगों की भावना से जुड़ा है श्रीराम मंदिर का मुद्दा

3 नवंबर 2018

क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Meerut

हादसा: डीसीएम-कार में जबरदस्त भिड़ंत, एक की मौत- दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

3 नवंबर 2018

थाने में जहर खाया
Meerut

आबकारी टीम की हिरासत में दिव्यांग ने खाया जहर, एंबुलेंस में तोड़ा दम

3 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: पांच थप्पड़ जड़ने वाले भाजपा पार्षद को मिली जमानत, जेल से रिहा

2 नवंबर 2018

क्रोएशिया निवासी महिला-पुरुष
Meerut

सहारनपुर: रोडवेज बस ने कार को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, दो क्रोएशियाई नागरिक घायल

3 नवंबर 2018

डेंगू
Meerut

डेंगू का वार जारी, जिले में लगातार बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! बेटी के लिए बाप बना हैवान, घर में अकेली देख किया दुष्कर्म

2 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

शादीशुदा महिला के साथ भागने पर डीएसपी ने युवक को दी ऐसी सजा, देखकर दंग रह जाएंगे

सहारनपुर से थाने में एक युवक को सजा देने का ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसके बाद से पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया है।

3 नवंबर 2018

YOGI BABRI 0:49

योगी के अयोध्या में दीपावली मनाने के बयान पर उलेमाओं ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

1 नवंबर 2018

सहारनपुर न्यूज 2:19

लड़का करता था रोज परेशान, फिर लड़की ने उठाया ये खौफनाक कदम

18 सितंबर 2018

सहारनपुर 2:35

जानिए कौन है चंद्रशेखर 'रावण', इसलिए बना हुआ है सभी राजनीतिक दलों की आखों का तारा

14 सितंबर 2018

चंद्र शेखर 1:02

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने जेल से निकलते ही बीजेपी को दिखाई आखें, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

रैपिड रेल
Meerut

अब 65 मिनट में तय होगी मेरठ से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट की दूरी, रैपिड ट्रेन की स्पीड पर अध्ययन जारी

2 नवंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा बदमाश
Meerut

मुठभेड़: फायरिंग कर भाग रहे बदमाश को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पिस्टल-तमंचा बरामद 

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

स्कूल में छात्रों का हटवाया तिलक, शिक्षक की करतूत पर भड़के अभिभावक, हंगामा

31 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दुबई भेजी जा रही थी मोटी रकम, सऊदी अरब से लौटे 2 युवकों से देवबंद में पूछताछ

29 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

शिक्षक की शर्मनाक करतूत, कक्षा 9 के दो छात्रों से कुकर्म, स्कूल में जमकर हंगामा

1 नवंबर 2018

पदक
Local Sports

नेशनल गेम्स में खिलाड़ियों ने 33 पदक झटके, किया जिले का नाम रोशन

2 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.