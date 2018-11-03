शहर चुनें

चार नवंबर को बदले जाएंगे एलईडी बल्ब

Moradabad Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 01:02 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रामपुर। बिजली विभाग की ओर से चार नवंबर को एलईडी बल्ब बदले जाएंगे। सहायक अभियंता स्टोर सुनील कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि रविवार को आयोजित शिविर पूर्वाहन ग्यारह बजे से दोपहर दो बजे तक विभाग के भंडारगृह में लगाया जाएगा। इसमें लोग अपने अपने खराब एलईडी बल्ब को बदल सकते हैं।
मुशायरा के दौरान भगदड़
Moradabad

टांडा में मुशायरा के दौरान गिरी दीवार, 10 घायल, गुस्साए लोगों ने की तोड़फोड़

रामपुर के टांडा में आल इंडिया मुशायरा के दौरान एक दीवार गिर गयी जिसमें करीब दस लोग घायल हो गए। गुस्साए दर्शकों ने मौके पर तोड़फोड़ कर दी। पुलिस और आयोजकों ने शायरों को वहां से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया।

2 नवंबर 2018

रामपुर में बुधवार की रात हमले में घायल दरोगा रोहित कुमार । अमर उजाला
Rampur

कार हटाने को कहा तो दरोगा को पीटा

2 नवंबर 2018

बिलासपुर के बेगमाबाद गांव में पूजन कर ओवरहैड टैंक का शिलान्यास करते राज्यमंत्री बलदेव सिंह औलख।
Rampur

‘आजम मेरी विस मेें देखें विकास कार्य’

2 नवंबर 2018

नर जी बस की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार मजदूर की मौत
Rampur

नर जी बस की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार मजदूर की मौत

2 नवंबर 2018

पटवाई सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत
Rampur

पटवाई सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत

2 नवंबर 2018

खनन के ओवरलोड डंपर ने पिकअप को मारी टक्कर चालक हुआ गंभीर
Rampur

खनन के ओवरलोड डंपर ने पिकअप को मारी टक्कर चालक हुआ गंभीर

2 नवंबर 2018

मृतक ओमेंद्र की पत्नी व परिजन विलाप करते हुए।
Rampur

बदायूं के युवक की शाहबाद में गोली मारकर हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

टांडा में तहसीलदार तथा खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम का घेराव दुकानदार। अमर उजाला
Rampur

टांडा में खाद्य सुरक्षा टीम से नोकझोंक, हंगामा  

1 नवंबर 2018

विजिलेंस टीम के साथ रात के अंधेरे में बदला गया बिजली का मीटर
Rampur

विजिलेंस टीम के साथ रात के अंधेरे में बदला गया बिजली का मीटर

2 नवंबर 2018

सेल्समैन मनोहर सिंह गंगवार।
Rampur

आंखों में मिर्च झोंककर सेल्समैन से 30 हजार लूटे

1 नवंबर 2018

