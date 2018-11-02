शहर चुनें

stopping broadband service by burning cable, consumer disturbed

केबल जलने से ब्राडबैंड सेवा ठप, उपभोक्ता परेशान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो प्रतापगढ़ Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 12:21 AM IST
प्रतापगढ़।
प्रतापगढ़।
ख़बर सुनें

 नगर पालिका कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही का खामियाजा बीएसएनएल विभाग के करीब ढाई सौ से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं को भुगतना पड़ा। नगर पालिका कर्मचारियों ने दहिलामऊ में बीएसएनएल के केबिल पर कूड़ा डंप कर आग लगा दी। इससे केबिल जल गया। इससे ब्राड बैंड सेवा के साथ बेसिक फोन भी डेड हो गए। 36 घंटे के बाद कर्मचारियों ने किसी तरह केबिल जोडक़र सेवा बहाल की।  


दहिलामऊ टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज से एक केबिल शहर की ओर गया है। इस केबिल से करीब पांच सौ उपभोक्ताओं को बीएसएनएल विभाग ने ब्राडबैंड और बेसिक फोन का कनेक्शन दे रखा है। केबिल के पास ही नगर पालिका की ओर से कूड़ा डंपिंग जोन बनाया गया है। मंगलवार की रात मोहल्ले के कूड़े और कचरे में नगर पालिका कर्मियों ने आग लगा दी। इससे आधा केबिल जल गया।

जिससे ढाई सौ से अधिक उपभोक्ताओं के टेलीफोन और ब्राडबैंड सेवा ठप हो गई। परेशान लोगों ने इसकी शिकायत टीडीएम से की। गुरुवार को 36 घंटे बाद समस्या दूर हुई। टीडीएम वीडी शर्मा ने नगर पालिका को पत्र भेजकर बीएसएनएल के नुकसान के बारे में अवगत कराया।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

