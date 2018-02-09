अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   fine over changing sound of bullet

बुलेट से निकाली पटाखे की आवाज तो होगी कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,पीलीभीत Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 07:42 PM IST
fine over changing sound of bullet
bullet
बुलेट बाइक चलाते वक्त निकाली जा रही पटाखा की आवाज को लेकर एसपी कलानिधि नैथानी सख्त हुए हैं। टीएसआई एसके उपाध्याय को दुपहिया वाहनों की चेकिंग के दौरान ऐसे वाहनों पर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। पहले दिन चले अभियान के दौरान ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को दो बाइक सीज व एक का चालान किया है।
एसपी ने बताया कि पिछले कई दिनों से उनको शिकायतें मिल रही थीं कि शहर में बुलेट बाइकों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही उनसे कई वाहन चालक पटाखा वाली आवाज निकाल रहे हैं। जिससे ध्वनि प्रदूषण होने के अलावा राहगीरों को भी काफी दिक्कत हो रही है। इसी को देखते हुए सख्ती की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक दो बुलेट सीज व एक का चालान किया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा अन्य बाइकर्स की चेकिंग कर चार वाहन सीज, 47 का चालान करते हुए 14200 रुपये समन शुल्क वसूला गया है। पटाखा बुलेट मिलने वाहन सीज करने के अलावा 133 सीआरपीसी के तहत भी कार्रवाई कराई जाएगी। उन्होंने बाइकर्स की सूचना पुलिस को देने की अपील की है।
bullet pilibhit news rto

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

बांगरण पुल में दरारें, रेलिंग भी टूटी
Sirmour

बांगरण पुल में दरारें, रेलिंग भी टूटी

बांगरण पुल में दरारें, रेलिंग भी टूटी

9 फरवरी 2018

प्रशासन ने रोनहाट पहुंचकर निपटाए 225 मामले
Sirmour

प्रशासन ने रोनहाट पहुंचकर निपटाए 225 मामले

9 फरवरी 2018

नशीली दवाइयों के साथ एक गिरफ्तार
Sirmour

नशीली दवाइयों के साथ एक गिरफ्तार

9 फरवरी 2018

kejriwal government completes its three years on 14 february, these programs are planned by party
Delhi NCR

14 फरवरी को पूरे होंगे केजरीवाल सरकार के 3 साल, इन कार्यक्रमों का होगा आयोजन

9 फरवरी 2018

girl murder in dehradun
Dehradun

युवती की धारदार हथियार से निर्मम हत्या, पुलिस ने किया सौतेली मां को गिरफ्तार

9 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

Shopkeeper and customer fight over 10 rupee coin
Pilibhit

दस का सिक्का न लेने पर ग्राहक-दुकानदार भिड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

हादसे में घायल बाइक सवार की उपचार के दौरान मौत
Meerut

हादसे में घायल बाइक सवार की उपचार के दौरान मौत

9 फरवरी 2018

English paper opened in place of Hindi hardoi
Kanpur

यहां तो हद ही हो गई! हिंदी की जगह खोला अंग्रेजी का पेपर, केंद्र व्यवस्थापक गिरफ्तार

9 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan Police teams conducted search in village Kotha
Chandigarh

गौंडर के एनकाउंटर के बाद भी एक-एक घर को खंगाल रही पुलिस, 35 लोग हिरासत में

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बाघिन के सिर पर चढ़कर खेलते रहे पिल्ले, गांव वालों के उड़े होश

पीलीभीत के एक गांव में बाघिन घुस गई लेकिन फिर जो हुआ आप उसे जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे। दरअसल, यहां बाघिन के साथ चार पिल्लों ने खूब मस्ती की और बाघिन ने उन्हें कोई नुक्सान नहीं पहुंचाया। बाद में वन विभाग की टीम ने बाघिन को रेस्क्यू किया।

6 फरवरी 2018

PILIBHIT POLICE ARRESTS VEHICLE THIEVES 1:40

पीलीभीत पुलिस को हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, धर दबोचा ये शातिर गैंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

BAREILLY GOOF UP 400 SHOWN DEAD IN VOTER LIST 1:52

बरेली में 400 जिंदा लोगों को वोटर लिस्ट में मृत दिखाया, हंगामा

29 नवंबर 2017

CLASH BETWEEN LAWYER AND ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE IN PILIBHIT 1:36

VIDEO: वकीलों ने इसलिए जमकर धोया बिजली कर्मचारियों को

23 नवंबर 2017

LAKHIMPUR KHIRI DHAAN KENDRA DISTRICT MAGISTRATE 3:35

डीएम की भी नहीं सुनते यहां के धान केंद्र के कर्मचारी, नहीं खरीदा किसान का धान

23 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

Sharp shooters kill SP leader's brother
Pratapgarh

शार्प शूटरों ने की सपा नेता के भाई की हत्या

6 फरवरी 2018

Shredded pills, where is the bullet coming from
Pratapgarh

तड़तड़ा रहीं गोलियां, कहां से आ रही बुलेट

6 फरवरी 2018

Bullet shot during a dispute, one injured
Azamgarh

विवाद में मारपीट के दौरान चली गोली, एक घायल

27 दिसंबर 2017

Royal Enfield Bullet with an electric powertrain spotted in Thailand showroom
Bike Review

इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन में आ सकती है रॉयल एनफील्ड बुलेट? इस शोरूम में आई नजर

17 दिसंबर 2017

Forest ranger and guard suspended in elephant hunting case
Dehradun

हाथी के दांत निकलाने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार, इन पर भी गिरी गाज

21 नवंबर 2017

wife went with her lover
Kanpur

पत्नी के प्रमी के साथ जाने पर बौखलाये पति ने बेटी को ही मार दी गोली

1 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.