Pilibhit News

Pilibhit: बेटा भाजपा विधायक... पिता पूर्व मंत्री, लड़ा रहे निर्दलीय को चुनाव; बोले- अब मैं किसी दल में नहीं

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, पीलीभीत Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Wed, 03 May 2023 05:56 PM IST
सार

पूर्व मंत्री रामसरन वर्मा भाजपा से विधायक रहे हैं। अब उनके पुत्र विवेक वर्मा विधायक हैं, लेकिन पूर्व मंत्री निकाय चुनाव में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। उनका एक ऑडियो भी वायरल हुआ है। 

BJP MLA father support to independent candidate in Bisalpur Pilibhit
पूर्व मंत्री रामसरन वर्मा (हाथ में माइक) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

पीलीभीत के बीसलपुर से विधायक रहे पूर्व मंत्री रामसरन वर्मा ने कहा कि वह अब किसी भी राजनीतिक दल में नहीं है। वह नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को चुनाव लड़ा रहे हैं। बता दें कि रामसरन वर्मा के पुत्र विवेक वर्मा भाजपा के विधायक हैं। 



निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार का समर्थन करने संबंधी एक ऑडियो वायरल होने के बाद पूर्व मंत्री ने बुधवार को अपने आवास पर पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते हुए कहा कि उनकी संपूर्ण नीतियां पारदर्शी हैं। जब तक वह भाजपा में रहे, तब तक पूरी वफादारी के साथ काम किया। अब उनका किसी भी राजनीतिक दल से कोई संबंध नहीं है।


उन्होंने कहा कि वो जनहित के काम में पहले भी लगे थे, अब भी लगे हैं और भविष्य में भी लगे रहेंगे। उन्होंने एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को चुनाव लड़ाने का निर्णय लिया है। जनहित से कोई खिलवाड़ नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोग स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव के सिलसिले में उन्हें ब्लैकमेल करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उनका वह कुत्सित प्रयास कभी भी सफल नहीं होगा।

यह था ऑडियो

बीसलपुर नगर पालिका परिषद के चुनाव में भाजपा से शशि जायसवाल अध्यक्ष पद की प्रत्याशी हैं। खुद को उनका समर्थक बताकर एक युवक ने पूर्व मंत्री से फोन पर वार्ता करते करते हुए पूछा था कि वह वोट किसे दें। 

वायरल ऑडियो के मुताबिक इसके जवाब में पूर्व मंत्री रामशरण वर्मा ने कहा कि निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मीतू जायसवाल को वोट दो। रामशरण वर्मा ने यह भी कहा था कि वह अपने आसपास के लोगों को भी मीतू जायसवाल को वोट देने को कह दें। यही ऑडियो वायरल हो गया। ऑडियो वायरल होते ही राजनीति गरमा गई।

वायरल ऑडियो को बताया साजिश

बुधवार को प्रेसवार्ता में पूर्व मंत्री ने कहा कि कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें ब्लैकमेल करने के क्रम में साजिश रचते हुए एक झूठा आडियो वायरल किया है, यह कृत्य अपराध की श्रेणी में आता है, फिर भी वह इस संबंध में पुलिस में कोई रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराएंगे। वह जनता की भावनाओं के अनुरूप जनता के लिए सदैव समर्पित रहेंगे।




