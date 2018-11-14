शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   12 फिट का अजगर देख मचा हड़कंप, जुटी भीड़

12 फिट का अजगर देख मचा हड़कंप, जुटी भीड़

Bareily Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 11:19 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
14 पीबीटीपी 37
विज्ञापन
12 फुट का अजगर देख मचा हड़कंप, जुटी भीड़
सूचना पर पहुंचे वनकर्मी, पकड़ने में रहे नाकाम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
अमरिया। तहसील क्षेत्र के ड्यूनी डैम गन्ना सेंटर पर उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब 12 फुट लंबाई और डेढ़ क्विंटल वजन का अजगर देवहा नदी किनारे झाड़ियों से निकलकर गन्ना सेंटर में पहुंच गया। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम काफी प्रयास करती रही, लेकिन पकड़ने में कामयाब नहीं हुई। नतीजतन अजगर वापस झाड़ियों में चला गया। इस दौरान मौके पर भीड़ लगी रही।
घटना बुधवार दोपहर की है। ड्यूनी डैम के पास सतनाम सिंह के खेत में लगे गन्ना सेंटर पर गांव दियोरनियां निवासी किसान उमाशंकर, महेंद्र पाल भूड़ा कैमोर निवासी मिंटा सिंह अपना गन्ना तुलवाने आए हुए थे। इस बीच देवहा नदी की झाड़ियों में से एक अजगर सेंटर की ओर आता दिखाई दिया तो शोर मच गया। इसकी सूचना किसान मिंटा सिंह ने वन विभाग को दी। कुछ ही देर में वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई। काफी प्रयास किया गया लेकिन अजगर को पकड़ा नही जा सका।

Recommended

Bollywood

संगीत सेरेमनी की पहली तस्वीर हुई LEAK, हुआ कुछ ऐसा रणवीर के सामने फूट फूट कर रोने लगीं दीपिका

14 नवंबर 2018

deepveer sangeet ceremony
deepika, ranveer
deepveer
sangeet ceremony
Bollywood

संगीत सेरेमनी की पहली तस्वीर हुई LEAK, हुआ कुछ ऐसा रणवीर के सामने फूट फूट कर रोने लगीं दीपिका

14 नवंबर 2018

हरीश मीणा के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के बाद बोले गहलोत
Rajasthan

राजस्थान चुनाव : भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, दौसा सांसद हरीश मीणा कांग्रेस में शामिल

14 नवंबर 2018

अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

मिसालः शादी ने पहले दूल्हे ने रखी 4 शर्तें, मां-बाप ने पूरी कीं और एक रुपये में हो गए फेरे

14 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

विला में हुआ कोई नुकसान तो ऐसे होगी भरपाई, दीपिका और रणवीर ने पहले ही कर लिया इंतजाम

14 नवंबर 2018

ranveer, deepika
ranveer singh and deepika tt
deepika, ranveer
deepika and ranveer
Bollywood

विला में हुआ कोई नुकसान तो ऐसे होगी भरपाई, दीपिका और रणवीर ने पहले ही कर लिया इंतजाम

14 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

Children's Day 2018, bal diwas, card, greetings, pictures and tips for good habit in children
Relationship

Children's Day: इन 5 आदतों से अपने बच्चों को रखें दूर, उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए हैं बेहद जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

World Diabetes day: diabetes sweating symptoms discover the warning signs of diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes day: अपने पसीने से जानिए कहीं आपको डायबिटीज तो नहीं

14 नवंबर 2018

diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes day: क्या डायबिटीज से बचना मुमकिन है?

14 नवंबर 2018

Chhath Festival ended with arghya to rising sun
India News

तस्वीरें : उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ छठ पर्व का समापन

14 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

Children's Day 2018, bal diwas, card, greetings, pictures and tips for good habit in children
Relationship

Children's Day: इन 5 आदतों से अपने बच्चों को रखें दूर, उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए हैं बेहद जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लेटर्स फ्रॉम अ फादर टू हिज डॉटर’, यह पुस्तक पं.नेहरू द्वारा बेटी इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी (बाद में गांधी) को लिखे पत्रों पर आधारित है।
Blog

Children's Day: बेटी इंदिरा को लिखे ये खत कहते हैं नेहरू की असली कहानी

13 नवंबर 2018

AIIMS gave date after six years For child heart operation
Delhi NCR

मासूम के दिल के ऑपरेशन के लिए एम्स ने छह साल बाद की तारीख दी

14 नवंबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

कबड्डी के मैदान पर हाथ आजमाने उतरा दुनिया का सबसे धाकड़ मैच फिनिशर, तस्वीरें वायरल

14 नवंबर 2018

Electricity gets in exchange for paddy In this village at Moradabad
Moradabad

इस गांव में धान के बदले मिलती है बिजली, बाट-तराजू लेकर बिल वसूलने पहुंचते हैं बिजलीवाले

14 नवंबर 2018

Gunjan Tripathi
Smart Beti

स्मार्ट बेटियां : ...और सहेलियों की मदद से गुंजन ने बृजरानी को बचाया

14 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

वरुण गांधी, कलराज मिश्र और चार विधायकों के मुकदमे प्रयागराज स्पेशल कोर्ट ट्रांसफर

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से यहां की अदालतों में चल रहे जिले के चारों विधायकों और दो सांसदों के मुकदमों को इलाहाबाद में बनाई गई स्पेशल जज स्पेशल कोर्ट एमपी-एमएलए में भेज दिया गया है।

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुलिस चौकी के सामने मिष्ठान भंडार का शटर उखाड़ने की कोशिश
Pilibhit

पुलिस चौकी के सामने मिष्ठान भंडार का शटर उखाड़ने की कोशिश

14 नवंबर 2018

जेठ कर रहा छेड़छाड़, विरोध पर कर दी गई पति की पिटाई
Pilibhit

जेठ कर रहा छेड़छाड़, विरोध पर कर दी गई पति की पिटाई

13 नवंबर 2018

मैजिक-ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की भिड़ंत, एक की मौत, तीन घायल
Pilibhit

मैजिक-ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की भिड़ंत, एक की मौत, तीन घायल

12 नवंबर 2018

दो युवकों पर भाई की हत्या का शक जताया
Pilibhit

दो युवकों पर भाई की हत्या का शक जताया

14 नवंबर 2018

बाघ के हमले में घायल व्यक्ति
Bareilly

पीलीभीत: साइकिल सवार पर बाघ ने किया हमला, राहगीरों की मदद से बची जान

12 नवंबर 2018

गाड़ी से 15 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद
Pilibhit

गाड़ी से 15 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

बंदरों ने विद्यालय के कमरे में हमला बोल
Pilibhit

बंदरों ने विद्यालय के कमरे में हमला बोल

14 नवंबर 2018

रफ्तार का कहर, हादसों में तीन की मौत, सात घायल
Pilibhit

रफ्तार का कहर, हादसों में तीन की मौत, सात घायल

13 नवंबर 2018

महिला एवं बाल विकास की योजना में नहीं हो सकेगी धांधली
Pilibhit

महिला एवं बाल विकास की योजना में नहीं हो सकेगी धांधली

13 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

गन्ना किसानों पर मेनका गांधी का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद बवाल, अब दी ये सफाई

सोशल मीडिया पर पीलीभीत सांसद मेनका गांधी का गन्ना किसानों को लेकर एक वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद बवाल हो गया। विरोधी उनपर जमकर निशाना साधने लगे। इसके बाद मेनका गांधी ने सफाई दी।

17 मई 2018

पीलीभीत 1:13

पीलीभीत के नरभक्षी को मिली सजा-ए-मौत

11 अप्रैल 2018

जल पुरुष 3:05

पीलीभीत: जलपुरुष ने बताया कैसे बनाया जा सकता है गोमती को अविरल

11 मार्च 2018

बाघ 0:54

देखिए, कैसे बाघ को कुत्ते ने दौड़ाया

11 मार्च 2018

GORAKHPUR NEWS 2:20

पीलीभीत में बाघ का आतंक, शौच पर गई युवती को दबोचा

6 मार्च 2018

Related

पालिका चेयरमैन ने सार्वजनिक शौचालय का किया शुभारंभ
Pilibhit

पालिका चेयरमैन ने सार्वजनिक शौचालय का किया शुभारंभ

14 नवंबर 2018

एलएच चीनी मिल में पूजन के साथ शुरू हुआ पेराई सत्र
Pilibhit

एलएच चीनी मिल में पूजन के साथ शुरू हुआ पेराई सत्र

13 नवंबर 2018

महाराजपुर गांव के घर में घुसा तेंदुआं, दहशत
Pilibhit

महाराजपुर गांव के घर में घुसा तेंदुआं, दहशत

13 नवंबर 2018

छूकर निकल गई मौत, मिल गई दूसरी जिंदगी
Pilibhit

छूकर निकल गई मौत, मिल गई दूसरी जिंदगी

12 नवंबर 2018

टाइगर रिजर्व और चूका बीच का उद्घाटन कल
Pilibhit

टाइगर रिजर्व और चूका बीच का उद्घाटन कल

13 नवंबर 2018

साइकिल सवार मजदूर पर बाघ का हमला, घायल
Pilibhit

साइकिल सवार मजदूर पर बाघ का हमला, घायल

12 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.