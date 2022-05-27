{"_id":"6290690af8f07405b25e7959","slug":"muzaffarnagar-news-former-member-son-ssb-jawan-martyred-in-attack-in-assam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSB का जवान शहीद: हमले में गोली लगने से हुई मौत, पूर्व सभासद के घर पसरा मातम, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुजफ्फरनगर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 27 May 2022 11:30 AM IST