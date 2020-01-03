शहर चुनें

दानिश की हत्या के दो आरोपी जेल भेजे

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 10:39 PM IST
दानिश की हत्या के दो आरोपी जेल भेजे
देवबंद। तिघरी गांव में घर से बुलाकर युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मामले में फरार चल रहे दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जिन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया है।
गत 24 नवंबर को तिघरी गांव निवासी दानिश की उसी के दोस्तों ने घर से बुलाकर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। दानिश का शव जंगल में पड़ा मिला था। इस मामले में दानिश के परिजनों ने चार युवकों के विरुद्ध हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। तभी से आरोपी फरार चल रहे थे। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने फरार आरोपियों में से वसीम और रिजवान को सांपला मार्ग से गिरफ्तार किया है। जिन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया है। जबकि एक आरोपी को पुलिस पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज चुकी है। पुलिस का कहना है वांछित चल रहे एक आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस दबिश दे रही है। उसे भी जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर दानिश के परिजन पूर्व में कोतवाली पहुंचे थे। आरोप लगाया था कि पुलिस ने उनके साथ अभद्रता की और उन्हें वहां से वापस भेज दिया। इतना ही नहीं आरोप यह भी लगाया था कि पुलिस दबाव में आकर उनकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं कर रही है।
मुजफ्फरनगर में हुआ था उपद्रव
Meerut

यूपी: उपद्रव के दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, सीसीटीवी कैमरे से हुई पहचान, पूछताछ जारी

मुजफ्फरनगर में सीएए को लेकर गत 20 दिसंबर को हुए उपद्रव के मामले में पुलिस ने दो उपद्रवियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उक्त दोनों आरोपी मीनाक्षी चौक पर बाइक को आग लगाने और पथराव करते हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हुए थे।

3 जनवरी 2020

maviya ali
Muzaffarnagar

पहले मुस्लिम बाद में भारतीय के बयान पर आज भी कायम हूं: माविया

3 जनवरी 2020

guru govind
Muzaffarnagar

साहसी और महान योद्धा थे श्री गुरू गोबिंद सिंह: वशिष्ठ

3 जनवरी 2020

Married to a woman after being described as unmarried
Muzaffarnagar

खुद को अविवाहित बताकर युवती से विवाह

3 जनवरी 2020

मुंडभर गांव निवासी अमित बालियान, जिसकी दिल्ली के अग्निकांड में डयूटी के दौरान मौत हो गई। (फाइल फो?
Muzaffarnagar

दिल्ली का अग्निकांड:- अमित की मौत से मुंडभर में शोक

3 जनवरी 2020

Noor Salim Rana gets warrants recalled
Muzaffarnagar

पूर्व विधायक नूर सलीम राना ने वारंट रिकॉल कराए

3 जनवरी 2020

रोहाना आई पी एल की चीनी मिल ओर बहेड़ी ग्राम की शमसान की भूमि की पैमाइस करते राजस्व अधिकारी।
Muzaffarnagar

मिल परिसर में मिली श्मशान की भूमि

3 जनवरी 2020

छपार क्षेत्र खड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार, जो सिसोना के पास केंटर से टकराई। जिसमें एक युवक की मौत हो ग?
Muzaffarnagar

हादसे में युवक की मौत, चार साथी घायल

2 जनवरी 2020

ठंड एवं शीत लहर में कपडों में जाती महिला एंव युवती।
Muzaffarnagar

धूप निकली, ठंड का असर फिर भी बरकरार

3 जनवरी 2020

Youth missing under suspicious circumstances
Muzaffarnagar

ससुराल से युवक संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता

2 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान के कोटा में बच्चों की मौत पर बोले CM गहलोत, ‘देश के अस्पतालों में ऐसी कमियां जरूर दिखेंगी’

राजस्थान में कोटा के जेके लोन अस्पताल में नवजातों की मौत का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। लेकिन इस बीच सियासी बयानबाजियां कैसे हो रही हैं और विपक्ष के निशाने पर आए सीएम गहलोत क्या सफाई दे रहे हैं।

3 जनवरी 2020

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय 1:27

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय की एडीएम को धमकी, शहर में लगा दूंगा आग

3 जनवरी 2020

ईरान 2:11

सुलेमानी की हत्या के बाद ईरान में प्रदर्शन, इस्माइल कनी बने नए कमांडर

3 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

कौन है ऋषभ पंत की गर्लफ्रैंड, जिसकी तस्वीर हो रही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

3 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 3:54

पृथ्वी पर मंगल ग्रह के करने हैं दर्शन तो यहां आइए, एक जगह तो दस लाख साल से नहीं हुई बारिश

3 जनवरी 2020

Crusher's accountant accused of raping a teenager
Muzaffarnagar

कोल्हू में काम करने वाले परिवार की किशारी से दुष्कर्म

2 जनवरी 2020

जानसठ में सीएए के समर्थन में लोगों को समझाने के बाद बांटे गए पत्रक दिखाते भाजपा विधायक विक्रम सैन
Muzaffarnagar

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून से किसी को डरने की जरूरत नहीं : विधायक

2 जनवरी 2020

Muzaffarnagar: Pre Board Exams
Muzaffarnagar

प्री बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में विलंब होने से परीक्षार्थी परेशान

3 जनवरी 2020

Muzaffarnagar: Report filed on court order
Muzaffarnagar

कोर्ट के आदेश पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

2 जनवरी 2020

एटूजेड कालोनी निवासी दिव्या वर्मा , अपने नवजात बेटे के साथ।
Muzaffarnagar

नए साल पर 30 घरों में किलकारियां गूंजी

3 जनवरी 2020

CA gets clean chit in advocate Sameer Saifi murder case
Muzaffarnagar

अधिवक्ता समीर सैफी हत्याकांड में सीए को क्लीनचिट

2 जनवरी 2020

