तेज रफ्तार कार ने वृद्ध को टक्कर मारी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 12:21 AM IST
तेज रफ्तार कार ने वृद्ध को टक्कर मारी
भोपा। गंगनहर पटरी मार्ग पर बृहस्पतिवार सुबह टहल रहे वृद्ध को तेज रफ्तार कार ने चपेट में लेकर कुचल दिया, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिला अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान वृद्ध ने दम तोड़ दिया। हादसे में कार सवार दो युवतियां भी घायल हुईं, जिन्हें सीएचसी पर उपचार दिलाया गया।
थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बेलड़ा निवासी नत्थन कश्यप (60) पिछले कुछ समय से गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित था, जिसका तभी से उपचार चल रहा था। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह नत्थन गंगनहर पटरी मार्ग पर टहलने के लिए निकला था। गांव के सामने ही जब वह पहुंचा, अचानक भोपा की ओर से आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार ने उसे टक्कर मार दी, जिससे वृद्ध गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वृद्ध को टक्कर मारने के बाद कार बेकाबू होकर आगे डिवाइडर से जा टकराई, जिससे उसमें सवार गाजियाबाद निवासी नरेश व अर्चना घायल हो गए। हादसे की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल वृद्ध को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। उधर, कार सवार घायलों को सीएचसी में उपचार दिलाया गया। वृद्ध के परिजनों ने बिना किसी कार्रवाई के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।

