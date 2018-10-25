शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   दंगल में पहलवानों ने दमखम दिखाया

दंगल में पहलवानों ने दमखम दिखाया

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 12:47 AM IST
दंगल में पहलवानों ने जोर आजमाइश की
रतनपुरी। मनसा देवी मंदिर पर शारदीय नवरात्र के उपलक्ष्य में तीन दिवसीय मेले के दूसरे दिन भी इनामी दंगल में पहलवानों ने कुश्ती में जोरआजमाइश की। भाकियू के खतौली ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष कपिल सोम ने पहलवानों के हाथ मिलवाए।
दंगल में बरवाला के योगेंद्र पहलवान ने रार्धना के नीरज पहलवान को 1500 रुपये की कुश्ती में चित किया। रतनपुरी के पहलवान निशांत सोम ने करनावल के रिंकू को 1100 रुपये की कुश्ती में हराया। समौली के योगेंद्र पहलवान ने भनवाड़ा के शाहबान को हराकर 1100 रुपये की कुश्ती जीती। गूंगा पहलवान माजरा और अरुण पहलवान रतनपुरी के बीच 2100 रुपये की कुश्ती बराबरी पर रही। मोहित पहलवान करनावल ने 1000 रुपये की कुश्ती में सचिन पहलवान हस्तिनापुर को हराया। सनी पहलवान रतनपुरी ने 1000 रुपये की कुश्ती में किनोनी के पहलवान इमरान को चित किया। दंगल में चौधरी ओमप्रकाश कैलाशनगर और मोनू सोम रतनपुरी ने रेफरी की भूमिका निभाई।












अवैध पेट्रोल के साथ पकड़े गए आरोपी।
Muzaffarnagar

14 हजार लीटर पेट्रोल बरामद, छह लोग गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली-पौड़ी राजमार्ग पर गांव सिकरेडा के निकट चल रहे एक अवैध तेल डिपो पर एसटीएफ मेरठ व मीरापुर पुलिस ने संयुक्त रूप से छापा मारकर बड़ी मात्रा में पेट्रोल व डीजल बरामद किया।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: पुलिस वाले ने बयां किया दर्द, कहा- मैंने वर्दी के सम्मान में नहीं खोया धैर्य

22 अक्टूबर 2018

आचार्य विद्यासागर का पावन अवतरण दिवस मनाया
Muzaffarnagar

आचार्य विद्यासागर का पावन अवतरण दिवस मनाया

25 अक्टूबर 2018

अदालत ने सुनाई सजा
Meerut

यूपी: रालोद नेता करतार सिंह भड़ाना ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, ये रही वजह

24 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटे
Muzaffarnagar

भाजपा कार्यकर्ता लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटे

25 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल ने जीती चैंपियनशिप, अभिषेक और रिया बने बेस्ट एथलीट

24 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तीन तलाक के बाद विवाहेतर से संबंध बनाने वाला शौहर गिरफ्तार, ननदोई पर हलाला का आरोप

23 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलरॉस भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारियों में जुटा प्रशासन
Muzaffarnagar

पुलरॉस भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारियों में जुटा प्रशासन

25 अक्टूबर 2018

हैण्डबॉल टूर्नामेंट में पहले दिन हुए कड़े मुकाबले
Muzaffarnagar

हैण्डबॉल टूर्नामेंट में पहले दिन हुए कड़े मुकाबले

25 अक्टूबर 2018

किसान मेले में नही आए वैज्ञानिक
Muzaffarnagar

किसान मेले में नही आए वैज्ञानिक

25 अक्टूबर 2018

तीन तलाक के बाद जबरन संबंध बनाने का आरोपी जेल भेजा
Muzaffarnagar

तीन तलाक के बाद जबरन संबंध बनाने का आरोपी जेल भेजा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

जेके कंपनी के 26 नकली सीमेंट के कटटे पकड़े
Muzaffarnagar

जेके कंपनी के 26 नकली सीमेंट के कटटे पकड़े

25 अक्टूबर 2018

आंदोलन जनकल्याण संयोजक प्रमोद कुमार ने पीएम को लिखा था पत्र
Muzaffarnagar

आंदोलन जनकल्याण संयोजक प्रमोद कुमार ने पीएम को लिखा था पत्र

25 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रसव क्लिप वायरल होने से कर्मचारियों ने साधी चुप्पी
Muzaffarnagar

प्रसव क्लिप वायरल होने से कर्मचारियों ने साधी चुप्पी

25 अक्टूबर 2018

सड़क निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री लगाने को हंगामा
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री लगाने को हंगामा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का शोषण बर्दाश्त नहीं होगा-विधायक
Muzaffarnagar

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का शोषण बर्दाश्त नहीं होगा-विधायक

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Niine

