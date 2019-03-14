शहर चुनें

हृदय गति रूकने से अधिवक्ता का निधन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 12:26 AM IST
बुढ़ाना। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बिटावदा गांव के मूल निवासी और कस्बे के हाल निवासी विरेंद्र सिंह सहरावत का मंगलवार रात हृदय गति रुकने से निधन हो गया। बुधवार सुबह परिवार वाले उन्हें जगाने गए तो वे बिस्तार पर अचेत पड़े थे। घटना से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। उधर, बार एसोसिएशन बुढ़ाना के अधिवक्ताओं की हुई बैठक में दो मिनट का मौन रखकर दिवंग्त आत्मा की शांति की कामना की। अधिवक्ताओं ने शोक में न्यायालयों में कार्य नहीं किया। विरेंद्र सिंह सहरावत बार एसोसिएशन बुढ़ाना के अध्यक्ष रह चुके थे।
