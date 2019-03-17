शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   हाइवे पर धू-धूकर जली कार, कार सवार झुलसने से बचे

हाइवे पर धू-धूकर जली कार, कार सवार झुलसने से बचे

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 11:23 PM IST
खतौली। दिल्ली-दून हाईवे पर चलती कार में शॉर्टसर्किट होने से आग लग गई। हादसे में कार आग का गोला बन गई। कार सवारों ने कार को रोककर अपनी जान बचाई। फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग को बुझाया, तब तक कार पूरी तरह से जल चुकी थी।
हिमाचल प्रदेश निवासी नेकराज पुत्र लोधाराम, दिल्ली निवासी सुभाष पुत्र महेंद्र व ओमपाल पुत्र देव सिंह तीनों दिल्ली में किसी कंपनी में काम करते हैं। रविवार को कंपनी की छुट्टी थी। इसलिए तीनों दोस्त कार से हरिद्वार में दवाई लेने जा रहे थे। हाईवे पर केएफसी होटल के पास अचानक चलती कार में तारों की वायरिंग में शॉर्टसर्किट होने से इंजन में आग लग गई, जिससे चलती कार आग का गोला बन गई। कार को नेकराज चला रहा था। उसने कार को हाईवे पर ही रोक दी। कार के रुकते ही तीनों दोस्त बाहर निकल गए। इस दौरान कार सवार आग में झुलसने से बाल बाल बचे। मौके पर पहुुंची पुलिस ने फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलवाया। दमकल कर्मियों ने कार में लगी आग को बुझाया। ।

