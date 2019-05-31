शहर चुनें

बैतुल मुकद्दस को आजाद कराने को शिया समाज का प्रदर्शन

बैतुल मुकद्दस को आजाद कराने को शिया समाज का प्रदर्शन

31 May 2019
शिया समाज का प्रदर्शन
चरथावल। सिकंदरपुर गांव में शिया समुदाय लोगों ने अलविदा जुमे की नमाज के बाद फिलिस्तीन में स्थित बैतूल मुकद्दस को आजाद कराने के लिए प्रदर्शन किया। लोगों ने अमेरिका और इजराइल पर निर्दोष लोगों का शोषण बंद कराने की मांग उठाई। पूर्व प्रधान हसन रजा ने बताया कि अलविदा जुमे की नमाज के बाद हर साल यह प्रदर्शन किया जाता है। मोहम्मद रजा, हैदर रजा, अली रजा पूर्व प्रधान हसन रजा, सैय्यद रजा समेत काफी संख्या में लोग मौजूद रहे।

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
