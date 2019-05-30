शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   गर्मी को प्रकोप जारी, जनजीवन बेहाल

गर्मी को प्रकोप जारी, जनजीवन बेहाल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 12:15 AM IST
मुजफ्फरनगर। गर्मी का प्रकोप दिनोंदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। तापमान में तेजी से हो रही बढ़ोतरी के चलते लोगों का दोपहर में घरों से बाहर निकलना बंद हो गया है। तेज धूप और लू के कारण जनजीवन प्रभावित हो रहा है। बुधवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 41.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया, जबकि न्यूनतम 22.6 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। तापमान में हो रही यह बढ़ोतरी लगातार जारी है। आगे और भी गर्मी बढ़ने के आसार हैं। भीषण गर्मी के चलते दोपहर भर बाजार सूना पड़ा रहता है और दुकानदार हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठे रहते हैं। लोग खरीदारी या अन्य कार्यों से केवल सुबह-शाम ही घरों से बाहर निकलते हैं।
