दुर्घटना में मारे गए युवकों का अंतिम संस्कार

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:46 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गमगीन माहौल में युवकों का अंतिम संस्कार
भोपा। थाना क्षेत्र के निरगाजनी झाल के पास शनिवार देर रात्रि बाइक व ट्रक में भिड़ंत में हादसे का शिकार हुए दोनों युवकों का गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।
थाना क्षेत्र के गांव विलायत नगर निवासी नीटू के पुरकाजी निवासी परिचित युवक की शनिवार को शादी थी। शादी में नीटू अपने साथी भोपा निवासी सोनू व उसके बहनोई कृष्णपाल मूलनिवासी अझोता मेरठ हाल निवासी भोपा के साथ गया था। शाम को तीनों बाइक से लौट रहे थे। निरगाजनी नहर झाल के पास उनकी बाइक ट्रक से टकरा गई, जिसमें तीनों घायल हो गए थे। सोनू की जिला चिकित्सालय में तथा कृष्णपाल की देर रात्रि मेरठ ले जाते समय मौत हो गई थी। सोनू का शुकतीर्थ श्मशान घाट पर और कृष्णपाल का उसके गांव अझोता में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

शादी के दौरान शैलेंद्र के साथ शिवानी।
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर के हैदरनगर में प्रेम संबंधों में तबाह हो गए चार परिवार

तितावी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव हैदरनगर जलालपुर में तयेरे-चचेरे भाई-बहन के बीच चल रहे प्रेम संबंधों के खेल में चार परिवार तबाह हो गए। मेरठ के गांव समसपुर निवासी परिवार के इकलौते बेटे की उसी की पत्नी ने शादी के चार दिन बाद हत्या करा दी।

11 मार्च 2019

हत्याकांड का खुलासा करते एसएसपी।
Muzaffarnagar

प्रेम-प्रसंग में चचेरे भाई से कराई थी पति की हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, नवविवाहिता फरार

11 मार्च 2019

चचेरी बहन शिवानी की हत्या करने वाला सुमित।
Muzaffarnagar

पति की हत्या में शामिल नवविवाहिता को तहेरे भाई ने मार डाला

11 मार्च 2019

लूट की साजिश रचते तीन बदमाश दबोचे
Muzaffarnagar

लूट की साजिश रचते तीन बदमाश दबोचे

11 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर में 16.85 लाख मतदाता करेंगे मतदान

11 मार्च 2019

छात्र-छात्राओं ने किया कलात्मक सोच का प्रदर्शन
Muzaffarnagar

छात्र-छात्राओं ने किया कलात्मक सोच का प्रदर्शन

11 मार्च 2019

वाहनों की कतार से कस्बे की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था धड़ाम
Muzaffarnagar

वाहनों की कतार से कस्बे की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था धड़ाम

11 मार्च 2019

शादी की बुकिंग लेकर नहीं बनाया खाना, रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Muzaffarnagar

शादी की बुकिंग लेकर नहीं बनाया खाना, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

11 मार्च 2019

मंसूरपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर धरना देते किसान।
Muzaffarnagar

पहले समस्याओं का समाधान, फिर रेलवे फाटक बंद होगा

11 मार्च 2019

नौकरियों की भरमार, बिना प्रमाण पत्र हुए लाचार
Muzaffarnagar

नौकरियों की भरमार, बिना प्रमाण पत्र हुए लाचार

11 मार्च 2019

सात करोड 37 लाख के नाले का शिलान्यास
Muzaffarnagar

सात करोड 37 लाख के नाले का शिलान्यास

11 मार्च 2019

काव्य संग्रह नैना थके हमार का विमोचन
Muzaffarnagar

काव्य संग्रह नैना थके हमार का विमोचन

11 मार्च 2019

डीएम की संस्तुति पर हटाए गए डीआईओएस
Muzaffarnagar

डीएम की संस्तुति पर हटाए गए डीआईओएस

11 मार्च 2019

अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई
Muzaffarnagar

अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

11 मार्च 2019

प्रेम संबंधों में तबाह हो गए चार परिवार
Muzaffarnagar

प्रेम संबंधों में तबाह हो गए चार परिवार

11 मार्च 2019

बेहतर समाज, राष्ट्र निर्माण में शिक्षा अहम: बालकृष्णन
Muzaffarnagar

बेहतर समाज, राष्ट्र निर्माण में शिक्षा अहम: बालकृष्णन

11 मार्च 2019

