बैंकों में नागरिकों की लगी भीड़

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:41 AM IST
पांच दिन बाद खुला बैंक, ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ी
मुजफ्फरनगर। दीपावली की छुट्टियों के चलते पांच दिन बाद सोमवार को बैंक खुले। बैंकों में ग्राहकों की काफी भीड़ रही। लंबी कतारों में लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ा। बैंकों में सबसे बड़ी समस्या चेकों के क्लीयरिंग को लेकर रही।
त्योहारों की छुट्टी के उपरांत पांच दिन बाद सोमवार को बैंक खुले। लगातार पांच दिन की छुट्टी से आम आदमी के बैंक के सभी काम रुक गए। सोमवार को बैंकों के काम कराने को लेकर लोगों की भीड़ रही। अपने नंबर के लिए बैंकों में लोगों को लंबी कतारों में लगना पड़ा। बैंक कर्मियों के सामने सबसे बड़ी समस्या चेकों के क्लीयरिंग को लेकर रही। विभिन्न बैंकों से एसबीआई की मुख्य शाखा में रिकार्ड चेक क्लीयरिंग के लिए पहुंचे। उपभोक्ताओं को नकदी के लिए भी लाइन में लगकर लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। शहर में एसबीआई और पीएनबी की शाखाओं पर सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ रही। कुछ बैंकों में इंटरनेट की समस्या का सामना भी कर्मचारियों को करना पड़ा। बैंकों में अधिक भीड़ का कारण दो दिन से एटीएम बंद होने के कारण रही। एटीएम में पैसे नहीं होने के कारण आम जनता को नकदी के लिए सीधे बैंक से संपर्क करना पड़ा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

